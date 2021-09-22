Florida lawmaker files fetal heartbeat abortion bill: What this means

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida lawmaker has filed an abortion bill similar to the passed one in Texas, meaning it would ban many abortions from happening in the state. A Republican state lawmaker from Volusia County filed HB 167 on Wednesday. If passed, doctors must conduct a test for the presence of a detectable fetal heartbeat in women seeking abortions. There are penalties for doctors who fail to do so. If a heartbeat is detected, an abortion cannot be performed.