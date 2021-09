Every year (except for that one year that we can all probably agree to forget about) since 2017, the team at Ghostlight Coffee sets aside a full day to celebrate the onset of fall with featured espresso drinks, bakery goods, local fare and more. The Lumberjack Festival has grown in size and popularity over the years, much like the legend of Lumberjack Joe himself, with the 2021 festival set to be the biggest to date.

