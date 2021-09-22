CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

The Cow on the Cal Poly Pomona Rose Parade Float Will Jump Over the Moon – With a Jet Pack

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Rose Parade in Pasadena returns on New Year’s Day after a one-year pandemic-related hiatus, spectators will see the only student-built float roll down Colorado Blvd. and bring to life a scene from a classic Mother Goose nursery rhyme – except with an engineering twist that only two state-run polytechnic schools with a seven-decade connection to the Rose Parade could create.

NBC Los Angeles

Cal Poly Pumpkin Fest Fans, Get Your Tickets in Advance

Admission varies; $8 adult on a Saturday or Sunday, $6 children 3 to 12, with attraction/ticket bundles available. Planning ahead, when it comes to giving a pumpkin a memorable jack o'lantern look, is key. You'll need to assemble your tools, and sheets or paper to catch the pulp, and then...
POMONA, CA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Cal Poly Pomona names team to overhaul 300-acre Lanterman site

The former Lanterman Developmental Center near Cal Poly Pomona may be transformed into a mixed-use project with housing, retail and working spaces under a pending agreement between the university and two developers. Last month, the university announced it entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Edgewood Realty Partners and Greystar...
POMONA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Don and Nancy McIntyre To Be Honored With McKenney Family Arlington Garden Award During ‘Autumn in the Garden Celebration’

Arlington Garden in Pasadena will honor former Pasadena City Manager Don McIntyre and his wife, Nancy, with the inaugural McKenney Family Arlington Garden Award during a gala Sunday marking the garden’s 16th anniversary. Called Autumn in the Garden, the celebration includes live music entertainment by Los Angeles-based composer and singer/songwriter...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Rose Bowl Officials Offer Tours of ‘America’s Stadium’

The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena is opening its gates to the public starting Friday for guided in-person tours through the original 1922 locker room, current locker rooms, the press box, the Court of Champions, and other facilities within the historic structure. This is an unforgettable opportunity to go behind...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

‘World’s Largest Outdoor Escape Game’ Comes to Pasadena on Saturday

Pasadena’s downtown area will transform into a sprawling outdoor scavenger hunt Saturday as “Pirates Treasure Hunt” descends on the city, organizers said. The event, run by the company City Scavenger, revolves around a mobile app and pits teams of two to six people against each other as they tour the area’s landmarks solving puzzles and riddles, Chief Creator and Event Producer Steve Tishman said. The top scoring team will win a $300 cash prize.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Marshall Fundamental Varsity Girls Golf Team beats West Covina

The Marshall Fundamental Varsity Girls Golf Team was victorious on Thursday, September 14th against West Covina High School (CA). It’s always a great day to be a Marshall Fundamental Eagle!. Marshall Fundamental School, 990 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, (626) 396-5810 or visit www.pusd.us/site/Default.aspx?PageID=53.
WEST COVINA, CA
CALPOLY

Cal Poly Public Policy Graduate Student Receives CSU Trustees’ Award

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A Cal Poly public policy graduate student from San Francisco has received a 2021 California State University Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Achievement — CSU’s highest award for students. Christine Lam, 22, was selected as Cal Poly’s awardee, the Trustee Wenda Fong and Daniel Fetterly Scholar, for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calpoly.edu

Cal Poly Report

Cal Poly Named California’s Best Public-Master’s University in 2021 Forbes Rankings. Cal Poly was again named the best public-master’s university in California and has cracked the list of Top 20 public and private universities in the West in the Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s Top Colleges. Cal Poly, ranked No. 24 in the rankings among public and private universities in the West in 2019, moved up to No. 17 on the 14th annual America’s Top Colleges list released this month. “These rankings shine a welcome light on our university’s main mission of student success,” President Armstrong said. “Our students take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in our labs and in individual and group projects — solving real-world problems in the process. The results speak for themselves: future leaders who are ready Day One to succeed in their careers and in their communities.” Read the news release.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Visit Pasadena Welcomes Two Seasoned Industry Professionals

Visit Pasadena, the official destination marketing organization for Pasadena, announced the hiring of two key positions, Karalee Adams as California State Association Sales Manager and Jacky Jabourian as Destination Services Manager. “I am thrilled to have Karalee and Jacky on our team during such a pivotal time for the industry...
PASADENA, CA
foodservicedirector.com

Food truck 'villages' debut on Cal Poly’s campus

To continue foodservice while a facility renovation is underway, Cal Poly Campus Dining recently opened two food truck “villages” where students can order meals. These areas contain rotating food trucks from local favorite concepts, as well as a new truck from the dining team dubbed What’s Cookin’ Mobile, which offers ramen, poke and more. Tables with umbrellas are available for nearby seating.
RESTAURANTS
pasadenanow.com

Raising Future Scientists?

As young families consider the importance of the right preschool, let alone the right grade school and on up through college, some may want to consider enrolling their young explorers in a school filled with scientist parents. As Erinn Levin, director of the Child Educational Center Preschool at Caltech, describes...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Planning Commissioner Jason Lyon Announces Intentions to Run for District 7 City Council Seat

Pasadena Planning Commission Vice Chair Jason Lyon announced this week that he will run for the District 7 City Council seat in the June primary. “I’m running for the council because I love this city,” Lyon wrote in a letter to supporters. “I want it to be not just the wonderful place it is but all the amazing things it can be. I’m running to make a city that is livable and affordable at all income levels; a city where no one is unhoused; a city that is environmentally and economically sustainable. I’m running to bring civility back to our public discourse. I truly believe that, together, we can achieve all of these things and more.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sequoyah School: Indigo Dying in Viviana’s Art & Textiles Class

Indigo dying in Viviana’s Art & Textiles class at Sequoyah. After a study of symbols, students used craft glue to create resist-dyed bandanas. Chemistry teacher James Roberts then talked about how oxidation creates the indigo color. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://hs.sequoyahschool.org/
PASADENA, CA

