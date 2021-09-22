The Cow on the Cal Poly Pomona Rose Parade Float Will Jump Over the Moon – With a Jet Pack
When the Rose Parade in Pasadena returns on New Year’s Day after a one-year pandemic-related hiatus, spectators will see the only student-built float roll down Colorado Blvd. and bring to life a scene from a classic Mother Goose nursery rhyme – except with an engineering twist that only two state-run polytechnic schools with a seven-decade connection to the Rose Parade could create.www.pasadenanow.com
