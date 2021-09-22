LETTER: Candidate's mother says 'thank you'
I want to thank all the people who supported my daughter, Sarah Hall, in her successful preliminary election campaign for the Newburyport School Committee. It truly takes a village to run a campaign. So many people took the time to tell Sarah about their experiences with the school district, to canvass with Sarah, hold her signs at the polls, write letters to the newspaper, have yard signs, talk to their neighbors and contribute funds. I am so grateful.
