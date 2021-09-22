Precision Irrigation Market Technology, Top Companies, Global Share, Business Overview, Application, Types, Trends, Future Growth and Forecasts 2020 - 2027

The global Precision Irrigation Market will be worth USD 20.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest market intelligence study on the Precision Irrigation market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Precision Irrigation market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.