CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lauren Jones

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeyBank Colorado has appointed Lauren Jones as a senior relationship manager for Key Private Bank. In this role, Jones will develop and implement strategies that lead to the attainment of high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients’ financial goals, while working across Key lines of business to generate business growth and deliver a comprehensive client experience.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Lauren Salz of Sealed: “Be brave”

Be brave. This is the most important one for me. As a founder, you have to do a lot of scary things like make big decisions without having all of the information, hire people and assess them, just to name a couple. It’s okay to be afraid, but it’s critical to not let that fear stop you from pursuing a path that could be better in the end.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Andrea O’Donnell Steps Down as Deckers Fashion Lifestyle President + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 28, 2021: Deckers Brands‘ Andrea O’Donnell has stepped down from the position of president of fashion lifestyle to accept another opportunity, according to the company. CEO Dave Powers will assume the role in an interim basis, effective immediately. O’Donnell has held the position since 2016 and was instrumental in expanding Ugg’s business. “The Ugg brand, currently in its strongest position ever, continues to grow as a year-round global lifestyle brand...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Stratus acquires Chicago facilities branding service

Stratus, the facilities branding services company in Mentor, Ohio, has acquired a complementary company in Chicago for undisclosed terms. The addition of MLE Brand Services in Chicago creates a company with annual revenues of more than $325 million and 850 employees nationwide, Stratus said in a press release. The combined...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
bizjournals

Women of Influence: Judy Bacchus, Kennametal Inc.

Judy Bacchus is a winner of a 2021 Women of Influence award. Judy Bacchus leads the worldwide functions of human resources, environmental health, safety and quality and corporate communications for Kennametal Inc., a global industrial technology company. When she joined the company in 2006, her first project was to create the company’s first global talent acquisition organization to bring all of the activity in-house. Prior to her current role, she served as vice president of human resources for Kennametal’s shared services, growth and segment functions and also led the global talent acquisition team. Before joining Kennametal, Bacchus was human resources generalist — North America for the Marconi Co.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Brush Creek Partners, LaunchKC choose four insurtech startups for 2021 accelerator

A partnership of LaunchKC and Kansas City-based BCP Tech has chosen four insurance technology startups to provide a boost through its 2021 accelerator program. The companies — announced last week as the second cohort of the BCP Tech InsurTech Accelerator — will receive investment and business mentoring through the initiative, which began Sept. 20 and will run for 60 days. An initial cohort of six startups was chosen from 65 nationwide applicants in July 2020 to take part in a virtual accelerator.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

KC startup Veeper wins $100K in Render Capital's international competition

A new $100,000 investment from Render Capital will help Kansas City-based Veeper Inc. “really move the needle.”. The local startup, which was one of eight winners in Render’s pitch competition, was selected out of 302 applicants from 27 countries. As a winner, Veeper will be required to relocate its headquarters to the Louisville area for at least a year, but Veeper co-founder and CEO Jordan Williams stressed the startup will maintain a dual headquarters.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Jones
bizjournals

UPDATED: Corning bolstering presence in Charlotte region with $150M, 200-job expansion

A manufacturer with a major presence throughout North Carolina is making a significant investment to expand again in the Charlotte region. Corning Optical Communications, part of Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW), was approved for state incentives today for an expansion in Hickory. It will add a second optical cable manufacturing facility at Trivium Corporate Center, in addition to expanding an existing facility there. Corning will invest $150 million by the end of next year on both projects, creating 200 jobs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sourcing Journal

Zalando Invests in Textile Regeneration Company Infinited Fiber

Infinited Fiber Company will use the proceeds to help build a flagship factory in Finland for its Infinna regenerated textile fiber. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Embracing ESG

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) refers to the three central factors used to measure the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business. While corporate social responsibility (CSR) relates to a company’s internal commitment to strong corporate values, ESG is a broad rating of a company’s commitment to sustainability and other values. More and more companies are beginning to follow these standards, particularly as the United Nations developed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, and the European Union approved a new climate law in 2020 making net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 a binding legal obligation. “Multinationals that operate out of the United States have to get with the program pretty quick,” says Jennifer Hartz, an Atlanta-based CSR/ERG consultant founder and president of Corporate Hartz LLC. Wall Street investment houses are also scrambling to figure out how to meet the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a voluntary and aspirational set of investment principles that works to promote sustainable investment through the incorporation of environmental, social and governance factors into investment decision-making. “Particularly in Atlanta, companies, are eager to get it right; they see the writing on the wall, and the non-monetary value as well,” Hartz says.
ENVIRONMENT
bizjournals

Orlando travel tech firms foresee 2022 boost as biz trips return

Last year was a rough one for Bacarai Inc. The Orlando-based group airfare booking startup saw cancellations pour in throughout March 2020, bookings dried up for the rest of the year and the firm cut its staff of 15 people to seven. Eighteen months later, Bacarai’s bookings are up to...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keybank Colorado#Key Private Bank
bizjournals

Meet the recipients of ABF's 2021 Diverse Business Leader Awards

New Mexico might be a majority-minority state but that doesn’t mean the need to create inclusive and equitable workplaces does not still exist. Each year, Albuquerque Business First recognizes the organizations and people who don’t just preach diversity, equity and inclusion, but who put words to action via its Diverse Business Leader Awards.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bizjournals

Frisco real-estate tech firm acquiring Austin company with more than 100 employees

A Frisco company is adding another acquisition – and this one is from tech-centric Austin. Elm Street Technology, a provider of digital services for the residential real estate sector, announced Monday a deal for OutboundEngine, a marketing automation software company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. OutbandEngine has more...
FRISCO, TX
bizjournals

Talent attraction is a region’s greatest economic asset

Cities and regional economies can grow in only two ways: through trade and by importing capital. That’s it. There is no other way. The circular flows of the economy show that without trade or capital imports, an economy is a closed system. Money trades hands through local consumer purchases of locally produced goods and services, of course, but the overall pie only grows through net exports and capital that comes in from outside the region.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Membersy CEO talks $66M funding, growth plans

Annual recurring revenue approaching $30M with headcount of just 30. Membersy LLC has joined elite company with a $66 million funding round. The startup, which allows dental practices to offer subscription plans, announced Sept. 28 the 100% equity funding from Boston-based Spectrum Equity Management LP. CEO Eric Johnson founded Membersy...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Corporate Volunteer Council of Atlanta announces winning companies for 2021 Annual IMPACT Awards

At a time when corporate volunteering is changing, it is also most in need. Corporate Volunteer Council of Atlanta (CVC) members continue to respond to the call to give back, despite adversity. The CVC recognizes leading companies through the IMPACT Awards, the only annual awards program of its kind spotlighting the city’s most phil-anthropic corporate citizens. The IMPACT Awards are judged by a national panel of corporate social responsibility (CSR) professionals outside the Atlanta market. Awards are given to individual companies, but the reach of the CVC is always strongest in its collaborative service spirit. In its 24th year, the 2021 IMPACT Award winners and finalists are:
CHARITIES
Footwear News

Digitally Native Shoe and Apparel Brands Expected to Grow Sales by 20% This Year

Amid fierce competition, digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs) in footwear and apparel have carved out a path for success. Brands like Allbirds, M.Gemi and Rothy’s are among the wave of companies born online within the past decade that have upended traditional retail practices, forged direct consumer relationships and crafted strong brand identities. Despite the turbulence in the broader shoe and clothing categories during the pandemic, successful DNVBs have survived and even thrived thanks to their e-commerce prowess and relatively resilient supply chains. Because of this, Coresight Research predicts sales by U.S.-based footwear and apparel DNVBs to reach $8.4 billion in 2021, an...
APPAREL
bizjournals

Dallas private-equity firm's affiliate purchases two Charlotte-area hotels

Paceline Opportunity I Fund has acquired two limited-service hotels in the Charlotte metro. That fund, managed by Dallas-based private equity firm Paceline Equity Partners, purchased the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Charlotte-Ballantyne and the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Charlotte Fort Mill. Both of those hotels were owned by OHM Hotels...
CHARLOTTE, NC
bizjournals

Duke Energy expands Covid-19 recovery grants for downtown businesses to $750K

The Duke Energy Foundation has granted $750,000 in Hometown Grants to revitalize small businesses in North Carolina communities — boosting the total from the original target announced in April of $500,000 for the effort. That allowed the foundation to provide grants to downtowns in 30 communities instead of the April...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy