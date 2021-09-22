CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Asphalt Shingles Market Size, Revenue, Growth Overview and Demand Analysis Report 2021-2027

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global Asphalt Shingles market is forecasted to reach USD 9,722.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A rise in the level of disposable income of nuclear households, supported by the need to buy private land and funding from the government for residential building programs, would fuel the growth of the asphalt shingles market. Also, the clean and streamlined aesthetic properties combined with the availability in various colors, cuts, styles, and forms fuel the market demand. It has been estimated that consumer demand for high-performance laminated shingles can surpass USD 1.10 billion in the forecast period. Increasing renovation & construction activities attributed to growing millennials' inclination for possessing personal residence in Eastern European economies like Romania, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria, will foster the market's growth.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Modular Data Centers Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Aceco, Eaton, Cisco

Global Modular Data Centers Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Modular Data Centers Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Flexenclosure AB, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Dell Inc., Aceco TI, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vertiv Co., Eaton Corporation PLC, Active Power, Commscope Holding Company, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Datapod, ZTE, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Bladeroom, Baselayer Technology, LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp, Cisco & International Business Machines Corporation.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Isononanoic Acid Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Isononanoic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 350.9 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Isononanoic Acid in fragrance & flavor intensifying applications, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the fragrance & skin care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the personal care & food-flavoring products, have substantially propelled the overall Isononanoic Acid market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Polyaspartic Coatings Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

The global Polyaspartic Coatings market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Polyaspartic Coatings market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Action Camera Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028

The global action camera market size is expected to reach USD 4372.7 Million In 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors such as rapid advancements in the consumer electronics sector, rising demand for smart devices and gadgets of compact size, easy portability and versatility, rising disposable income, and increasing popularity of action cameras across the globe are driving global market revenue growth.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Asphalt Shingles#Reports And Data#Eastern European#Astm
houstonmirror.com

Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Emulsion Adhesives Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

The global Emulsion Adhesives market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Emulsion Adhesives market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Digital Pathology Market worth $1,054 million by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Artificial Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2025 from USD 553 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
houstonmirror.com

3D NAND Flash Memory Chip Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter's Analysis For 2020-2027

The 3D NAND Flash Memory Chip market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 124.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.75% during the projected timeline, from its valuation of USD 12.48 billion in 2019. The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for solid state drives (SSDs) for augmenting the memory space in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The augmented demand for high-performance computers for purposes such as monitoring, gaming, and programming, among others, is further propelling the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory chip market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
houstonmirror.com

Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026

According to a research report "Industrial Vending Machine Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Vertical Lift Machine, Coil Vending Machine, Carousel Vending Machine, Scale Vending Machine), Offering, Business Model, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.0%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing need for high-security industrial vending machines in data centers, increasing use of point-of-use inventory management and tracking solutions for industrial and safety supplies, and integration of IoT and cloud infrastructure into industrial vending machines.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Wipro, WNS, IBM, Genpact, Infosys

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, Wipro, Aquanima, WNS, GEP, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, Genpact & Infosys etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Turmeric Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dr. Schar, General Mills, The Hain Celestial Group

Latest published market study on Global Turmeric Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Turmeric space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Unilever, Dr. Schar, General Mills, The Hain Celestial Group, Nestle, Everest Spices, Givaudan, Gandhi Spices, 2 Sisters Food Group, ConAgra, ITC Spices & Kraft Heinz.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Real Estate Property Management Software Market Growth Scenario 2026 |Fiserv, IBM Tririga, Yardi Genesis2

Latest published market study on Worldwide Real Estate Property Management Software Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Real Estate Property Management Software space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are TenantCloud, Fiserv Inc., IBM Tririga, Yardi Genesis2, SHIFT Next Level Innovations, Corrigo, AMSI Property Management, Ensoware, MRI Software, LLC, iStaging, Bookalet, Accruent Inc., TOPS Software, GENKAN, RealPage, Inc., Oracle Corp, Yardi Systems, Inc., Argus Financial Software, Rosmiman Software & CoStar Group.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

UHT Milk Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Nestle, Lactalis Group, Amul, Sodiaal Group

UHT (Ultra-high temperature) milk is also called as ultra-pasteurized milk. Ultra-high temperature pasteurisation is food technology which liquid by heating it above 135 Â°C (275 Â°F). This temperature is essential to kill many bacterial endospores for 2 to 5 seconds. This pasteurisation process allows milk to be shelf stable. This milk can be stored without refrigeration for months without spoiling. Its Long-life is mainly due to high temperature heating and aseptic packaging. Increasing adoptions for longer shelf life milk products has impacted on the demand for UHT milk in positive manner. In addition, increasing demand for milk and rising milk production with technological advancements driving the market growth.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

School Furniture Market Seeking Excellent Growth | EDUMAX, Herman Miller, VS, HNI

Latest published market study on Global School Furniture Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the School Furniture space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are TRAYTON GROUP, Smith System, Steelcase, FLEETWOOD GROUP, EDUMAX, Herman Miller, VS, HNI Corporation, KI, Ballen Panels, Hertz Furniture & Knoll.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Recyclable Cups Market Swot Analysis by key players JAMES CROPPER PLC, Genpak, Huhtamaki Oyj, WinCup

Latest published market study on Global Recyclable Cups Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Recyclable Cups space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Paper Cup Company, BioPak, Berry Plastics Corporation, Eco-Products, JAMES CROPPER PLC, Genpak, Huhtamaki Oyj, WinCup & FrugalPac Limited.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Coin Collecting Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Great Collections, Heritage Auctions, NumisBids

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Coin Collecting Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Coin Collecting Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Coin Collecting Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Technical Textile Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

The global Technical Textile market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Technical Textile market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy