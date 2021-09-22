Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Hibiscus Flower Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global hibiscus flower powder market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Hibiscus flower powder has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and exfoliating properties. Its consumption assists in reducing the chances of developing diabetes, boosting liver health, and promoting weight loss. As it also aids in preventing dandruff and the premature greying of hair, it is used as a hair cleanser worldwide.www.houstonmirror.com
