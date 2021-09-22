Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

UHT (Ultra-high temperature) milk is also called as ultra-pasteurized milk. Ultra-high temperature pasteurisation is food technology which liquid by heating it above 135 Â°C (275 Â°F). This temperature is essential to kill many bacterial endospores for 2 to 5 seconds. This pasteurisation process allows milk to be shelf stable. This milk can be stored without refrigeration for months without spoiling. Its Long-life is mainly due to high temperature heating and aseptic packaging. Increasing adoptions for longer shelf life milk products has impacted on the demand for UHT milk in positive manner. In addition, increasing demand for milk and rising milk production with technological advancements driving the market growth.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO