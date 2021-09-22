CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 45.6% from USD 1.73 Billion in 2019 to USD 34.1 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. AI as a service (AIaaS) is an artificial intelligence outsourcing service that is provided by a third party to enables big organizations and SMEs to explore growth avenues without high investment for initial installation. Most smart vendors, be it consultants, software firms, or professional service firms, partner with or offer organizations that can offer a full suite of services to help support a large-scale Artificial Intelligence solution. Major tech giants, such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, and other leading players, have aggressively implemented Artificial Intelligence solutions and services as an important part of their technologies.

Gaming Monitor Market Demand, Share, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast to 2028

The global Gaming Monitor market report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with focus on key trends observed in the industry. The report discusses in detail the business sphere and highlights changes in the market dynamics as a result of disease outbreak, pandemic, and other scenarios. The report also offers key insights into financial standing, research and development activities, and product offerings that are influencing the market growth. The report also talks about strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, licensing and manufacturing agreements, and others occurring in the market that can impact market growth going ahead.
Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

"The Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market is latest report published by Fusion Market Research provides comprehensive information, overview of the demands and describe Impact of Covid-19 of the market during the forecast period 2021–2027" When it comes to surviving in a highly competitive market, then proper marketing plan is an...
Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 1,723 million in 2018 to USD 2,156 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. Growth in the number of theft or shoplifting incidents reported at retail stores of merchandise & books, increasing profits in the retail markets, growing need for better merchandise management, logistics control, and customer experience, which increases the profit margin, and the operational processes in the retail stores, emergence of walk-in shopping complexes in place of traditional stores and need for better security systems across various industries and applications against thefts are some of the driving factors of the market.
Over the top (OTT) Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The over-the-top (OTT) market is expected to grow from USD 40 billion in 2018 to USD 128 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and portable devices, very low or no cost of availing OTT services with a growing tendency towards original content and live video streaming is expected to drive the growth of OTT market. Other factors estimated to fuel the market growth are increasing use on internet, availability of high speed internet services, free trials of OTT services, upsurge in adoption of Cloud Media Processing, experimentation with new models for content monetization, consolidation and strategic partnership among competitors, high tendency to use social media and the upgrade the OTT services without the need to invest in infrastructure development.
#Market Intelligence#Market Research#Reports And Data#A Third Party#Ibm#Mindtree#Larsen Toubro#Cagr#Service Market#Elsewise#Bfsi#Predictive Analytics#Voice Recognition#Sas Institute#Iris Ai#Salesforce#Craft#Usd Billion#Services Managed Services#Modeler Archiving
Live Vaccines Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Live Vaccines market was valued at USD 15.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.95 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Live vaccines are derived from disease causing viruses or bacterial strains, these diseases causing bodies are attenuated or weekend by repeated culturing, which is then replicates into the individual body once is injected in response body develops immune and targets the infectious disease. The live vaccines market is driven due to the increasing prevalence of infectious disease such as typhoid, across the globe. As per an estimation, around 11-21 million new cases of typhoid are registered worldwide. Approximately 10.0 million cases across the globe, were diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2017. Rising awareness among the public as well as favorable government initiatives is supporting the market growth in developing nations. For example, Indian government started Pulse Polio in India, which aims to approach 100% population irrespective of literacy, financial capability, and to all geographical regions of India by aiming majorly social media. Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GEPI) funds are managed by various public and private sector donors. Furthermore, according to the recent news, England is no more measles free state due to approximately 931 new cases were registered in England and Wales in 2018 and around 231 new cases in England were diagnosed with measles in the first quarter of 2019. The global burden of such diseases is contributing towards the growth of live vaccines market.
Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising venereal diseases in animals and growing awareness among humans about artificial insemination is driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial Insemination Market (AI) is expected to see a rise in demand due to increased animal protein consumption and increased demand for high cattle productivity & milk yields. Market players are introducing artificial insemination to meet the ever-increasing demand to breed high-quality livestock and increase efficiency. Demand has increased over the years, owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, such as zoonotic diseases, and the increasing adoption of animals that follow them.
Pet Camera Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2028

The global pet camera market size is expected to reach USD 525.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Major factors accounting for the global pet camera market revenue growth are increasing adoption of pets and companion animals, growing need among the working population to monitor pets remotely, increasing expenditure on pet care and monitoring devices, and rising disposable incomes of individuals. Rising concerns about safety and comfort of pets, increasing installation of home security cameras, and technological advances in pet camera designs, features, and functionalities are among the other key factors driving growth of the global market revenue.
Laboratory Centrifuges Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market Forecast to 2028. The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed. Laboratory centrifuge instruments consist of an electric motor that spins around the fixed axis by using centrifugal force perpendicular to the fixed axis. Centrifuge devices follow several ultra-centrifugal separation techniques such as ultrafiltration, density gradient, pelleting, phase separation, and isopycnic as per application requirement.
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Companies, Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2027

The recently published global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.
Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Wipro, WNS, IBM, Genpact, Infosys

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, Wipro, Aquanima, WNS, GEP, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, Genpact & Infosys etc.
Digital Pathology Market worth $1,054 million by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Artificial Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2025 from USD 553 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021-2027

The Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of value and reach USD 24.61 billion in 2027 from USD 16.77 billion in 2019. These equipment removes sulfur dioxide from the flue gas before it is emitted. When fossil fuels are burned in power plants such as oil and coal combustion unit, these equipment lowers sulfur dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.
Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

The global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
Shoe Store Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber

Global Shoe Store Software Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Shoe Store Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cegid, GoFrugal, Epos Now, ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber, Skulocity, pcAmerica, iVend Retail, NetSuite & Springboard Retail.
Airfreight Forwarding Market Is Thriving Worldwide | NIPPON EXPRESS, DACHSER, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Latest published market study on Global Airfreight Forwarding Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Airfreight Forwarding space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Sinotrans, Dimerco, DB Schenker, NIPPON EXPRESS, DACHSER, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, DSV, CJ Korea Express, GEODIS, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Deutsche Post DHL Group, CEVA Logistics & Kuehne + Nagel.
Aircraft Systems Market - A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Rockwell Collins, Rolls-Royce, Raytheon, Parker

Latest published market study on Global Aircraft Systems Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Aircraft Systems space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Alcatel Alenia Space (THALES), UTAS, Northrop Grumman, Gifas, Honeywell, Raytheon, THALES, Safran, Liebherr group, Rockwell Collins, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, GE & Parker.
Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years by 2027

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump)'s present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
Automotive Camera Module Market by 2027: Global Analysis with Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application & End-users

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive Camera Module Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive Camera Module's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive Camera Module includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
