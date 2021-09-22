Lobster Market Share, by Trend Analysis, Grow Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026 Research Report by IMARC

The food vacuum machine market size reached USD 11.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cooked meals in the form of ready to eat packages is expected to drive global food vacuum machine market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Food vacuum machines are ideal for enterprises and food producers who would want their products to last for a longer duration and also save shelf space in retail stores. Growing awareness about use of sterile packaging in order to restrict contamination in food products is another key factor expected to propel growth of the food vacuum machine market going ahead. Increasing integration of automation in food vacuum machines to increase operational efficiency is also expected to boost food vacuum machine market growth to a significant extent.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO