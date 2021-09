“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO