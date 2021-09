Good start. No finish. That was the curse that haunted Veterans for most of its game Friday at West Laurens. The Warhawks fell 20-15. It appeared they were going to get over that bad spell beginning with the early part of the fourth quarter. Trailing 20-2 after three, it finally finished off a drive; every time prior it had moved the ball well and picked up at least one first down – typically two or three. The drive started on their own 44 and was taken into the endzone by quarterback Matthew Bruce from the 7. The Warhawks went for two but were unsuccessful.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO