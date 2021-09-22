CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Understanding Cell Signalling

houstonmirror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll cell types have a communication process that is fundamental in responding to changes in the environment. For cells to function, they must be able to develop, organise, and coexist with other cell types appropriately. For example, we need immune cells to operate harmoniously with other vital body cells and defend the body from attack and muscle cells must communicate with nerve cells to enable movement and respond to extracellular environments so that immunity, development and growth can occur.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Medical School

Signaling Defects

In what could be a starting point for new therapeutics to tackle insulin resistance, a major driver of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome present in 20–30 percent of the general U.S. population, researchers recently found that insulin resistance in the general population seems likely to be caused by a series of cell-specific signaling defects, some of which appear to be sex specific.
SCIENCE
Electronic Engineering Times

How to Verify Signals on Oscilloscopes

Time domain measurements can be very useful to our understanding of the physical world and can be critical to building something that operates as intended. It is very common to measure events with respect to time. The speed of a car, for example, can be calculated by dividing the distance traveled by the time it takes to travel that distance. Time domain measurements, those events measured with respect to time, can be very useful to our understanding of the physical world and can be critical to building something that operates as intended. In electronics, time domain measurements are extremely common. When a certain event occurs can be key to the success or failure of a design. Unfortunately, humans don’t have the ability to observe some elements of our world. Electrons are extremely useful, but notoriously small and hard to catch. Luckily, we have been able to build tools that can help us observe electrons as they do their work. One such tool is the oscilloscope.
SCIENCE
quantamagazine.org

Biologists Rethink the Logic Behind Cells’ Molecular Signals

It was a brilliant illustration of what the biologist and Nobel laureate François Jacob called the “logic of life”: a tightly controlled flow of information from genes to the traits that cells and other organisms exhibit. But this lucid vision of circuit-like logic, which worked so elegantly in bacteria, too...
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Communication Improvements Necessary for Understanding Aspects of Renal Cell Carcinoma

A lack of understanding, communication, and more was expressed among both patients and caregivers regarding a subtype of kidney cancer. There exists a lack of understanding regarding renal cell carcinoma (RCC), clinical trials, and psychosocial impact for patients with this disease, according to results from the global survey were presented as a poster during the ESMO Congress 2021.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Growth#Signalling#Cell Type#Cell Function#Immune Cells#Autocrine#Paracrine
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Understanding and Managing Uncertainty

When facing ongoing uncertainty, our bodies stay at a high level of physiological arousal, exerting considerable wear and tear. Uncertainty exerts a strong pull on our thoughts and inhibits our ability to act, leaving us in a suspended waiting game. We can manage uncertainty by figuring out what we can...
MENTAL HEALTH
PIX11

Severity of COVID-19 may depend on levels of one protein

(StudyFinds) – One protein which scientists say sends out the “do not eat me” signal to the human immune system may be responsible for people having more severe cases of COVID-19. Researchers from the University of Kent have discovered that higher levels of this protein on the surface of infected cells may be blocking the […]
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Bioglass promotes wound healing by inhibiting endothelial cell pyroptosis through regulation of the connexin 43/reactive oxygen species (ROS) signaling pathway

Bioactive glass (BG) has recently shown great promise in soft tissue repair, especially in wound healing; however, the underlying mechanism remains unclear. Pyroptosis is a novel type of programmed cell death that is involved in various traumatic injury diseases. Here, we hypothesized that BG may promote wound healing through suppression of pyroptosis. To test this scenario, we investigated the possible effect of BG on pyroptosis in wound healing both in vivo and in vitro. This study showed that BG can accelerate wound closure, granulation formation, collagen deposition, and angiogenesis. Moreover, western blot analysis and immunofluorescence staining revealed that BG inhibited the expression of pyroptosis-related proteins in vivo and in vitro. In addition, while BG regulated the expression of connexin43 (Cx43), it inhibited reactive oxygen species (ROS) production. Cx43 activation and inhibition experiments further indicate that BG inhibited pyroptosis in endothelial cells by decreasing Cx43 expression and ROS levels. Taken together, these studies suggest that BG promotes wound healing by inhibiting pyroptosis via Cx43/ROS signaling pathway.
SCIENCE
signalscv.com

Understanding the symptoms of atrial fibrillation

The human heart beats 60 to 100 times per minute on average, which equates to between 86,400 and 144,000 beats per day. Over the course of a lifetime, an individual’s heart may beat more than two billion times. A fully functional heart is like a well-oiled machine. However, various conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Suppression of 4.1R enhances the potency of NKG2D-CAR T cells against pancreatic carcinoma via activating ERK signaling pathway

Pancreatic carcinoma (PC) is one of the most common malignancies. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-modified T cells has achieved remarkable efficacy in the treatment of hematological malignancies. However, lack of tumor-specific targets and the existence of inhibitory factors limit the function of CAR T cells when treating solid tumors. 4.1R has been reported to suppress the anti-tumor activity of T cell responses. In this study, we investigated the anti-tumor activity of 4.1R deletion in natural killer group 2D (NKG2D)-CAR T cells against PC. The CAR T cells were obtained by transfecting T cells with lentiviral vector carrying NKG2D-CAR, NC-NKG2D-CAR, or KD2-NKG2D-CAR. In vitro, NKG2D-CAR T cells showed higher cytotoxicity than Mock T cells. However, compared to NKG2D-CAR T cells, furtherly higher cytotoxicity against PC cells in a dose-dependent manner was found in KD2-NKG2D-CAR T cells. In addition, the proliferation rate and cytotoxic activity of KD2-NKG2D-CAR T cells were significantly higher than those of NKG2D-CAR T cells. Besides, the inhibitory receptors PD-1 and TIM-3 were expressed in lower level on KD2-NKG2D-CAR T cells. In vivo, KD2-NKG2D-CAR T cells suppressed tumor growth more effectively in a xenograft model compared to NKG2D-CAR T cells. Mechanistically, 4.1R regulated CAR T cell function via activating ERK signaling pathway. Therefore, the study provides a new idea to enhance the anti-tumor efficiency of CAR T therapy.
CANCER
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
cell.com

High-throughput screening on cochlear organoids identifies VEGFR-MEK-TGFB1 signaling promoting hair cell reprogramming

Cochlear organoids can be derived from both LGR5+ and LGR5– supporting cells. HTS using cochlear organoids identifies regorafenib for hair cell differentiation. Regorafenib promotes hair cell reprogramming and maturation in cochlear explants. •. Regorafenib acts via a NOTCH-independent and VEGFR-MEK-TGFB1-dependent mechanism. Summary. Hair cell degeneration is a major cause of...
CANCER
Freethink

Understanding the metaverse through Spatial

2021 has become the year of the metaverse. All of a sudden, it’s seemingly in every conversation about the future of technology, media, and entertainment. Mark Zuckerberg recently proclaimed that Facebook is a “metaverse company” and propped up a new metaverse product group within Facebook Reality Labs. Talk of hot-selling NFTs is often accompanied by a reference to “entering” the metaverse.
TECHNOLOGY
wfuv.org

Understanding Autistic Spectrum Disorder

Autism is a developmental disorder that can hinder a person’s social skills and cause them to have repetitive and restrictive behaviors. Fordham Conversations guest host Alen Kanlic talks with two researchers about what they are doing to treat autism. Fordham University's Amanda Leeder discusses how brothers and sisters of autistic kids can be a key element in treatment. Then, Fordham University's Xiaoming Lou discusses her research on memory processing and how to develop it with kids with autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
towardsdatascience.com

The Signal and the Noise

How the central limit theorem makes data science possible. Once upon a time, the owner of a shoe store wanted to know how many shoes of each size he should buy. Luckily, a friendly statistician came to his aid. “That’s easy!” he said, “We have a simple equation for that.”
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

New potential factor contributing to severity of COVID-19 identified

The University of Kent's School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, have identified a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon SARS-CoV-2 infection,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Cel-Fi Go X Cell Signal Booster Extreme Teardown #ReverseEngineering

Kerry D. Wong posts about a teardown of the Cel-Fi Go X Cell Signal Booster:. About a year ago, I bought a Cel-Fi Go X signal booster for my house as where I live the signal reception is very poor. I managed to do a quick teardown and examined the top side of the circuit board. But I did not take the board out to see the reverse side as in order to do so, I would need to desolder the SMA and power connectors. And that had left a lot to be desired.
ELECTRONICS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy