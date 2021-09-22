CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Brings a Freshness to the MCU

thebatesstudent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s done it again. Director Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is a triumph. A beautiful blend of action and emotional depth, “Shang-Chi” thrives thanks to both Cretton’s deft touch and the film’s compelling cast that each work to illustrate a powerfully diverse story that transcends Marvel’s history of whitewashing.

thebatesstudent.com

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Watch ‘Shang-Chi’ free Stream at home: Here’s how to Watch marvel’s movie online

Where can you watch Shang-Chi online? Here’s options for downloading or watching ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ streaming full movie online without 123movies & Reddit including where to watch Marvel’s new movies online for free. Details on how you can watch Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for free throughout the year are described below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
PennLive.com

Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Stevenson
Person
Simu Liu
MovieWeb

The Phantom Menace Preview Left Original Star Wars Editor Crying in a Parking Lot

Following the revelation that iconic Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas is really no fan of the Disney sequel trilogy, describing them as "awful", further comments have now emerged showing that she pretty much hates the prequels too. In fact, Lucas felt so disheartened by 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace that it reduced her to tears, and left her wondering how George Lucas had ended up with such a shallow story considering he had such a "rich palette to tell stories with."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Hiddleston Reveals Why Chris Hemsworth Was Cast as Thor Instead of Him

This year marked 10 years since Thor hit theaters, which kicked off the Marvel careers of Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki). The two actors are still extremely active in the MCU, having both just lent their voices to the latest episode of the new animated series, What If...? Hemsworth will be seen next in Thor: Love and Thunder, making him the first Avenger to get a fourth installment to their franchise within the franchise. Hiddleston just starred in Loki on Disney+, which has already been renewed for a second season. In a new "Untold" video from Disney, Hiddleston explained why Hemsworth was originally cast as Thor instead of him.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel One-Shot Agent Carter Removed From Disney Plus

Clark Gregg stands firm in his belief that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, even though Kevin Feige wiped the slate clean when he became the company’s Chief Creative Officer, with the fan favorite series also being moved to the non-MCU Legacy Collection on Disney Plus. Along...
TV SERIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Almost Had Wenwu’s Ten Rings Designed With More Comic Accuracy

The design for Wenwu’s Ten Rings in Shang-Chi almost had a more comic-accurate look. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gave its villain Wenwu (Tony Leung) a different design of the Ten Rings than previously seen in both the comics, and in the impostor of Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) as seen in Iron Man 3. The film showcases them as worn like bracelets, with five on one arm and five on the other unlike the typical finger rings, given that it would’ve been a bit too similar to the Infinity Gauntlet.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Mcu#Cgi#Avengers#The Ten Rings
Reuters

'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Bodyguard,” the 1992 movie that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot. Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said on Wednesday that a reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development with a script penned by American playwright Matthew Lopez.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi: Where We Might See The Ten Rings Organization Next

Major spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lie ahead. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has finally arrived, and it not only brought a new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also revealed more about a group fans have known for years. I’m, of course, speaking about the Ten Rings organization, which was first introduced in 2008’s Iron Man. However, this time around, viewers learned the history of the group and its true leader, the enigmatic Wenwu (a.k.a. Shang-Chi’s dad). By the end of the film, the ancient group was left in an interesting position, and it could lead to them popping up in some future MCU projects.
MOVIES
AFP

'Shang-Chi' leads N. America box office for fourth week

Disney blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, dominated the North American box office for its fourth weekend, taking in $13.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. That estimated figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, kept the film -- which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung) -- well ahead of its closest rival, newcomer "Dear Evan Hansen." The musical teen drama starring Ben Platt, distributed by Universal Pictures, was set to take $7.5 million, knocking 20th Century's sci-fi comedy "Free Guy" to third with $4.1 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who discovers he's actually a non-player character in a huge video game. Fourth went to Universal's slasher film "Candyman," a reimagining of the 1992 classic, which took in $2.5 million.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Fever Dream’ Review: Director Claudia Llosa Goes Into the Mystic Again, This Time With Netflix Polish

“Fever dream” has lately become an overused term in film marketing and criticism alike, often generically applied to anything faintly strange or surreal with fractured storytelling trickery and a lick of gauzy ambience. As a title for the latest feature from Peruvian director Claudia Llosa, it serves a similarly loose, woolly purpose, despite not being particularly apt: A psychological thriller in which two mothers fear their children’s souls have gone adrift, the film’s narrative unfolds less as fever dream than waking nightmare, though its hazy, sunstruck styling lends it a certain somnambulant quality. As with Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin’s celebrated source...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Joins 2 Other MCU Movies In A Very Exclusive Club

It goes without saying that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has vastly exceeded even the most optimistic of projections, with the 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuing to dominate the box office. The last seven days have seen the movie dislodge Black Widow to become the highest-grossing domestic release of the pandemic era, and it’ll most likely pass the $378 million global haul of Scarlett Johansson’s solo outing by the end of the week.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘Shang-Chi’ sets pandemic box office record as ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ scuffles

As it has done since its release on September 3, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” continued to exceed expectations in its fourth weekend at the box office. The Marvel blockbuster earned an estimated $13.3 million, roughly $500,000 ahead of industry predictions heading into the weekend, to push its domestic total so far to $196.5 million. “Shang-Chi” is now the highest-grossing movie released during the coronavirus pandemic: With its weekend ticket sales, the Simu Liu-led franchise-starter moved ahead of “Black Widow,” which grossed $186.7 million after its release in July. The accolades don’t stop there: “Shang-Chi” was also the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dapsmagic.com

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Continues Strong Box Office Performance and also Breaks a Box Office Record

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings continues to perform strongly at the Box Office and is even breaking a record. This weekend, its third in theaters, found the movie bringing in just under $22 million. This put it in the top spot for the weekend at the Box Office. It also helped the Marvel Studios made movie break a record. It now has the best ever gross for the third weekend in September.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy