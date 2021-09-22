BOPP Films for Packaging Market - Key Business Strategies and Forecast Year 2021-2027
BOPP products can be segmented on basis of their applications into electronics, food packaging, insulation, cosmetics, lamination and printing. Applications for these finely metalized films are numerous; including heat-sealant insulation and element-resistant food packaging for meat, chips, biscuits and other food products. Biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films are thermoplastic polymers...www.houstonmirror.com
Comments / 0