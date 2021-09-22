CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Autumn Festival to Celebrate International Holidays on Campus

Parnon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanterns and snacks were free to students at today’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in East Hall. The event was planned through International Student affairs to celebrate holidays that are celebrated around the world. “The Mid-Autumn Festival is a very large holiday that is celebrated in a lot of Asian Countries. It’s...

Food Network

My Favorite Childhood Memories of Mid-Autumn Festival

My siblings would gather to hear my father tell the holiday’s folktale — and eat some delicious dishes. For as a long as I could remember, Mid-Autumn Festival (also known as Mooncake Festival) was one of the holidays my family celebrated with a sense of importance. Mid-Autumn Festival marks the turning of the seasons, from summer to autumn, and everyone harvests their once abundance home gardens to turn over the soil to prepare for the colder months ahead.
CELEBRATIONS
qchron.com

Flushing Development Center To host 21st annual Mid-Autumn Festival

MetroPlusHealth, New York City’s five-star plan, in partnership with the Flushing Development Center, is proud to announce the 21st Annual Mid-Autumn Festival on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated in many Asian communities and is known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to reunite and celebrate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
funcheap.com

Over The Moon: A Mid-Autumn Festival Cabaret (SF)

The Mid-Autumn Festival is also called the Moon Festival or the Mooncake Festival. It traditionally falls on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar and this year it will fall on September 21st (Tuesday). The Mid Autumn Festival is also celebrated in many East Asian communities. In China, it’s a reunion time for families, just like Thanksgiving, while in Vietnam, it’s more like a children’s day. In other countries, such as Japan and South Korea, new celebrations have been derived from their unique cultures.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thekingdominsider.com

‘Candlelight Processional’ Will Return November 26 for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays!

The holidays are coming fast and even though we haven’t even gotten close to celebrating the Halloween season in every way possible, it’s time to start planning for the Christmas season as well. We are very excited to report that the “Candlelight Processional” will be returning to EPCOT this year for the Festival of the Holidays!
FESTIVAL
Columbia Daily Tribune

Les Bourgeois celebrates autumn, harvest season with Crush Festival

People who wanted to experience how wine used to be made had an opportunity this weekend as Les Bourgeois Vineyards brought back its Crush Festival. Last year's festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were still some changes for this year's festival, and it wasn't as heavily advertised...
FESTIVAL
saccityexpress.com

API Program hosts Mid-Autumn Festival celebration and launches Peer Leadership Program

City College’s Asian Pacific Islander (API) Program will host the Mid-Autumn Festival in collaboration with City College’s Cultural Engagement Centers Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 1–2 p.m. on Zoom, according to a recent Cityscape email. No registration is required to attend. The event will celebrate both students coming back to school...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Where to Buy Mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

Mooncake season has finally arrived and there’s always something for everyone. Are you a traditionalist? Get your hands on a lotus seed paste cakes filled with a sphere of salty egg yolk, shaped just like the moon. Want something a bit more modern? Mooncakes now come in a range of designs with myriad fillings: lava custard, chocolate, and taro are some of the newer iterations.
FESTIVAL
1380kcim.com

Exira Community Club Celebrates Autumn With 2021 Fall Festival Next Weekend

Autumn officially begins later this week, and the Exira Community Club is celebrating the season with their annual Fall Festival next weekend. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Exira Event Center. Dozens if vendors will be setting up shop in the center, the park and the Lions building. Admission to the vendor fair is only 50 cents with door prizes announced for attendees each hour. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north side of the park is the Exira Show and Shine Car Show with live music in the gazebo throughout the morning. Organizers have activities lined up for the kids as well with bounce houses, hayrack rides, pumpkin paints and petting zoo available until 3 p.m. Residents are invited to participate in the many contests offered during the festival, including: homemade pie baking, scarecrow/pumpkin decorating, meat smoking and more. The full schedule for the 2021 Exira Fall Festival and details on how to enter the contests can be found on the Exira Community Club Facebook page, a link to which is included below.
EXIRA, IA
225batonrouge.com

Around Baton Rouge, mooncakes signal Mid-Autumn Festival, the traditional Chinese family celebration

Stop into an Asian market in Baton Rouge this week, and there’s a good chance you’ll see boxes of mooncakes, traditional pastries given and enjoyed by families and friends during an annual Chinese celebration called Mid-Autumn Festival. The festival tracks with the lunar cycle, and this year, it will be celebrated in China and in communities worldwide on Sept. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA
localocnews.com

City of Irvine to Host Mid-Autumn Festival on September 21

In conjunction with the City’s 50th anniversary, the City of Irvine is hosting its first Mid-Autumn Festival at the Great Park Balloon Lawn, Tuesday, September 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is a traditional festival celebrated by many East...
POLITICS
pcinvasion.com

Naraka: Bladepoint Mid-Autumn Festival guide – Rewards and Mooncakes

The Naraka: Bladepoint Mid-Autumn Festival gets underway today, giving players a chance to earn a limited-time currency called Mooncakes, which you can use to unlock numerous rewards. Along with the event, a new hero has been added to the melee battle royale, Valda Cui. There’s a lot going on during the Mid-Autumn Festival, so I’ve put together a neat and tidy guide to ensure you get all the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: The 25th Anniversary Sofia IFF Celebrates With Special Autumn Edition

SOFIA: The first part of the 25th anniversary of the Sofia International Film Fest took part mostly online in March 2021, while the second part started in a physical format on 14 September 2021. Festival director Stefan Kitanov hopes the celebration will be a feast of cinema with numerous new films and prestigious guests.
MOVIES
thephoto-news.com

Orange County Chinese Association hosts Mid-Autumn Festival

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Orange County Chinese Association, joined by state Sen. James Skoufis, celebrated the annual Mid-Autumn Festival. The Mid-Autumn Festival or Moon Festival is celebrated by many Asian communities such as China and other Southeast Asian countries. The festival is the second most important festival in Chinese culture after Chinese New Year.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
player.one

Join the Fun as LifeAfter Launches Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival of LifeAfter is well underway and there’s only about a week left to get those themed items. This event started last week and is scheduled to end on September 29. While this may be a festive event, players need to keep their guard up since the Infected Hunt is also live.
TECHNOLOGY
ABC News

Pastry chef stuns with specialty mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

Next to Chinese New Year, Mid-Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival, is the second-most important holiday in Chinese culture and is celebrated by many Asian countries. The celebration is centered around the day when the moon is at its fullest and brightest, and encourages family gatherings, feasts, lights and lanterns. But the most symbolic food of the festivities are mooncakes.
FOOD & DRINKS

