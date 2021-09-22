Mid-Autumn Festival to Celebrate International Holidays on Campus

Autumn officially begins later this week, and the Exira Community Club is celebrating the season with their annual Fall Festival next weekend. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Exira Event Center. Dozens if vendors will be setting up shop in the center, the park and the Lions building. Admission to the vendor fair is only 50 cents with door prizes announced for attendees each hour. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north side of the park is the Exira Show and Shine Car Show with live music in the gazebo throughout the morning. Organizers have activities lined up for the kids as well with bounce houses, hayrack rides, pumpkin paints and petting zoo available until 3 p.m. Residents are invited to participate in the many contests offered during the festival, including: homemade pie baking, scarecrow/pumpkin decorating, meat smoking and more. The full schedule for the 2021 Exira Fall Festival and details on how to enter the contests can be found on the Exira Community Club Facebook page, a link to which is included below.

EXIRA, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO