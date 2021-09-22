ACSD Board of Directors hears updates as school year gets into full swing; No discussion of masks
The Allamakee Community School District (ACSD)Board of Education met for its regular monthly meeting Monday night, September 20. Under the consent agenda, the following personnel matters were approved: After School Program staff; Carrie Etten as East Elementary paraprofessional; Heather Lange as Kindergarten PLC Leader; Laurel Keenan as high school business teacher and FBLA co-advisor; Jack Regan as volunteer wrestling coach; Jackie Johnson as West Elementary paraprofessional and Kerry Wacker as Elementary Student Support Services PLC Leader. Jasmine Snitker’s resignation as assistant varsity softball coach was accepted.waukonstandard.com
Comments / 0