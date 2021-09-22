CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamakee County, IA

ACSD Board of Directors hears updates as school year gets into full swing; No discussion of masks

Clayton County Register
 6 days ago

The Allamakee Community School District (ACSD)Board of Education met for its regular monthly meeting Monday night, September 20. Under the consent agenda, the following personnel matters were approved: After School Program staff; Carrie Etten as East Elementary paraprofessional; Heather Lange as Kindergarten PLC Leader; Laurel Keenan as high school business teacher and FBLA co-advisor; Jack Regan as volunteer wrestling coach; Jackie Johnson as West Elementary paraprofessional and Kerry Wacker as Elementary Student Support Services PLC Leader. Jasmine Snitker’s resignation as assistant varsity softball coach was accepted.

