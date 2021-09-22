Kee National Honor Society celebrates Grandparents Day ...

Members of Kee High School’s National Honor Society chapter came to Thornton Manor in Lansing Friday, September 10 to help celebrate National Grandparents Day. With residents able to watch out the large front window, chalk displays were drawn on the parking lot in front of Thornton Manor to recognize all the grandparents who live at Thornton Manor. Thornton Manor residents and staff appreciate the students and staff involved for sharing their time and talent. Submitted photo.