Ascendis Pharma (ASND) BMD Data from Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial Demonstrating Continued Normalization and Stabilization of BMD Z-scores Between 26 and 58 Weeks
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company using its innovative TransCon™ technologies to potentially create new treatments to make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, today announced 58-week BMD data from central lab reading in the PaTH Forward Trial, a global phase 2 trial of its investigational product candidate TransCon PTH in adult subjects with hypoparathyroidism (HP).www.streetinsider.com
