Ascendis Pharma (ASND) BMD Data from Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial Demonstrating Continued Normalization and Stabilization of BMD Z-scores Between 26 and 58 Weeks

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company using its innovative TransCon™ technologies to potentially create new treatments to make a meaningful difference in patients' lives, today announced 58-week BMD data from central lab reading in the PaTH Forward Trial, a global phase 2 trial of its investigational product candidate TransCon PTH in adult subjects with hypoparathyroidism (HP).

StreetInsider.com

Valneva and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Results, Including Booster Response, for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate

Saint-Herblain (France) and New York (United States), September 28, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), today announced further positive Phase 2 results, including booster response, for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Deep Lens

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development and Deep Lens, a digital healthcare company focused on enabling faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients for clinical trials at the time of diagnosis, today announced that they have entered into a strategic collaboration that will leverage Deep Lens' artificial intelligence clinical trial matching solution, VIPERÔ, creating an end-to-end A.I. enabled drug development pathway that is expected to accelerate trial enrollment for Lantern's planned Phase 2 clinical trial for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), utilizing LP-300 in combination with chemotherapy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX) Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 to

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced they have submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from the Phase 2/3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to <12 years of age.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Announces Prelim Data of 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Trial

4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced a late-breaking presentation of preliminary clinical data from the on-going 4D-125 Phase 1/2 trial in patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) will be presented at the upcoming Annual Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting (ASRS) 2021 that will take place in San Antonio, TX on October 8-12, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Present Encouraging 1.5-Year Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical Trial of SGT-001

Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), will report positive 1.5-year functional data and patient-reported outcome measures (Pediatric Outcomes Data Collection Instrument, or PODCI) for Patients 4-6 in the ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial of SGT-001. Vamshi Rao, MD, Attending Physician, Neurology, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics (Neurology and Epilepsy), Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and an IGNITE DMD clinical investigator, will present the data today in an oral session at the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Announces New Data from Phase 2 and 3 Trials Evaluating Setmelanotide in Multiple Rare Genetic Diseases of Obesity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today presented new data and analyses from phase 2 and 3 trials evaluating setmelanotide at the 59th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) Meeting, which is being held virtually this week.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Boston Scientific's (BSX) EPOCH Trial Met Primary Endpoints, Demonstrates Improved Progression-Free Survival

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced the EPOCH clinical trial of the TheraSphere™ Y-90 Glass Microspheres (TheraSphere treatment) successfully met both primary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and hepatic progression-free survival (hPFS) of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) of the liver. In the trial, TheraSphere treatment – a selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) comprised of microscopic glass beads containing radioactive yttrium (Y-90) that are specifically delivered to target tumors – was used as a second-line treatment in combination with standard of care systemic chemotherapy (SOC) for patients who had disease progression during or after first-line chemotherapy. The clinical findings were presented today as late-breaking data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 and will be published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Presents Preliminary Clinical Data from the Ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY Trial

WILMINGTON, DE — Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) recently announced new preliminary clinical data from the 6mg cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY trial of AL101 for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) harboring Notch-activating mutations. The data is being presented at the 2021 ESMO Virtual Congress as an ePoster. In a separate ePoster presentation, Ayala presented new preclinical results evaluating the potential of AL101 in combination with approved cancer therapies for dual targeting of ACC tumours.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Regeneron's (REGN) Phase 3 Trial of Libtayo and Chemotherapy as First-line Treatment Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi announced positive Phase 3 results for a Libtayo® (cemiplimab) combination treatment were presented today during a late-breaking session at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2021. The trial, which met its primary overall survival (OS) endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, assessed the investigational use of PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in combination with a physician's choice of platinum-doublet chemotherapy (Libtayo combination) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) irrespective of histology and across all PD-L1 expression levels, compared to chemotherapy alone. These results were also achieved in a patient population with varied baseline characteristics and will form the basis of regulatory submissions, including in the U.S. and European Union (EU).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Zanidatamab Phase 2 Clinical Trial Demonstrates Promising Response Rate and Durability in First-Line HER2-Positive Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that new clinical data for zanidatamab, a HER2‑targeted bispecific antibody, demonstrate promising response rates and durability in first-line HER2-positive GEA. These data were presented today by lead study investigator, Geoffrey Ku, M.D., Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), at the ESMO Annual Congress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Announces Results from Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of BXCL701 in Combination with KEYTRUDA

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) announced data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial of BXCL701, the Company's investigational, oral innate immunity activator, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate carcinoma (mCRPC) in a poster presentation at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (SRRK) Announces Additional Data Analyses from the Apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced two poster presentations as part of the World Muscle Society (WMS) Virtual Congress taking place September 20-24, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sanofi announces positive Phase 1/2 study interim results for its first mRNA-based vaccine candidate

Sanofi announces positive Phase 1/2 study interim results for its first mRNA-based vaccine candidate. High seroconversion across the three dosages tested and comparable tolerability to other unmodified mRNA COVID-19...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Exelixis (EXEL) Announces Final Results from Phase 3 COSMIC-311 Pivotal Trial of CABOMETYX in Patients with Previously Treated Radioactive Iodine-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer Presented at

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced final results from the phase 3 COSMIC-311 pivotal trial of CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in patients with previously treated radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC). Following a previous announcement that the trial met one of the two primary endpoints of significant improvement versus placebo in progression-free survival (PFS) assessed by blinded independent radiology committee (BIRC; p<0.0001), the results of the final analysis are being presented during the Mini Oral Session – NETs and Endocrine Tumours at 5:30 p.m. CEST on Monday, September 20 at the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress (LBA67). At a median follow-up of 10.1 months, the significant improvement in PFS with CABOMETYX was maintained, with consistent benefit in subgroups based on prior treatment.
CANCER
Benzinga

Aerie Pharma Reports Mixed Bag On Phase 2 Dry Eye Trial

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) announced topline results of its Phase 2b COMET-1 study evaluating AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) ophthalmic solution for dry eye disease. The company said that the study failed to achieve statistical significance at pre-determined primary endpoints at Day 28. However, the ophthalmic solution reached statistical significance over...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Sanofi Drops Plans for Messenger RNA Vaccine Against Virus

PARIS (AP) — French drugmaker Sanofi said Tuesday it was shelving plans for a COVID-19 vaccine based on messenger RNA despite positive results from early stage testing. The Paris-based company said it will continue to develop another vaccine candidate that is already undergoing late stage human trials. That vaccine, developed jointly with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, is based on the characteristic spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
newscentermaine.com

Pfizer enters late-stage study for oral COVID-19 antiviral drug

Pfizer announced Monday it has reached the mid-to-late stage portion of a large study to find an oral antiviral drug against COVID-19. Its purpose would be to prevent infection among people who have been exposed to the virus. The study is seeking up to 2,660 healthy adults ages 18 and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in Highly Comorbid COVID-19 Patients Treated with ZYESAMITM (RLF-100TM/aviptadil)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release announcing top line data demonstrating improved outcomes at one year in highly comorbid patients with COVID-19 who were treated with ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM)/aviptadil). According to NRx's press release, in highly comorbid COVID-19 patients, ZYESAMI(TM) provided a threefold, statistically significant increase in the likelihood of survival at one year, consistent, according to NRx, with the increased odds of 60-day survival seen in the previously reported results from the phase 2b/3 randomized controlled trial of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM)/aviptadil). The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.
INDUSTRY

