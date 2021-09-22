CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ME

The 24 Before with Liam Kelly, Wide Receiver on Bates Football

thebatesstudent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn almost any sport, it is impossible to mimic the intensity of “game speed” without playing in an actual game against true competition. This could not be truer in football. You could practice as hard and often as you possibly can and never fully simulate the level of controlled violence that you experience in a football game. This has only made the unexpected 22-month offseason that much more difficult for the Bates football team.

thebatesstudent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Local
Maine Sports
Lewiston, ME
Sports
State
Vermont State
Maine State
Maine Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wide Receiver#Post Game

Comments / 0

Community Policy