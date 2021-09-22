The 24 Before with Liam Kelly, Wide Receiver on Bates Football
In almost any sport, it is impossible to mimic the intensity of “game speed” without playing in an actual game against true competition. This could not be truer in football. You could practice as hard and often as you possibly can and never fully simulate the level of controlled violence that you experience in a football game. This has only made the unexpected 22-month offseason that much more difficult for the Bates football team.thebatesstudent.com
