Afghanistan: Second email data breach by MoD uncovered

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second data breach by the Ministry of Defence, potentially compromising the safety of Afghans who may be eligible to relocate to the UK, has been uncovered by the BBC. Dozens of people were mistakenly copied in to an email earlier this month, with their email addresses visible to all recipients.

Shropshire Star

Defence Secretary orders probe into Afghan interpreters data breach

The Ministry of Defence has apologised for breaking data rules. The Defence Secretary has ordered an investigation into a data breach involving the details of Afghan interpreters looking to come to the UK, a Government source has confirmed. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it had contacted those impacted by...
MILITARY
BBC

Afghanistan: MoD shared more than 250 Afghan interpreters' details on email

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has launched an investigation into a data breach involving the email addresses of dozens of Afghan interpreters who worked for British forces. More than 250 people seeking relocation to the UK - many of whom are in hiding - were mistakenly copied into an email from the Ministry of Defence.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Data breach will force ‘left behind’ Afghan interpreters to move, MP claims

Johnny Mercer added that the treatment of Afghan interpreters had been ‘deeply shameful’. Interpreters in Afghanistan will be “moving house again tonight” after a breach of data relating to those looking to come to the UK, a Conservative former defence minister has claimed. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Johnny Mercer
WOKV

The Latest: Pakistan tells UN it will continue Afghan aid

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s interior minister has assured the U.N. refugee agency that his country will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told visiting U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Thursday that no new Afghan refugees had entered Pakistan since the Taliban took control in neighboring Afghanistan last month.
ADVOCACY
Computer Weekly

Investigation launched after MoD email blunder

An investigation is to take place into a serious data breach arising from an email error at the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), which mistakenly exposed the personal data of more than 250 Afghan interpreters awaiting relocation to the UK by copying email addresses, names and other information into the body of an email.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Ben Wallace ‘pretty angry’ about MoD Afghan data blunders

The Defence Secretary was speaking out after a second data breach was identified. The handling of data in the Ministry of Defence is “not good enough”, Ben Walllace admitted after a second blunder was revealed in the team responsible for relocating Afghan allies to the UK. The Defence Secretary said...
WORLD
The Independent

No money, no housing, no guidance: Afghans stuck in limbo in UK hotels

One father’s desperation caught volunteer Anwar Zazay’s attention as he dropped off nail clippers, toiletries, and other soft toys for Afghans arriving at the Radisson Blu in Manchester near the airport.His toddler’s infection had worsened after three weeks of arriving in the UK, as he struggled to get any medical help. The child was unable to sit, eat or sleep. The father, Akhtar Khan*, formerly with the UK-trained Afghan special forces, spoke little English.Mr Zazay, volunteering with charity Afghan Youth Society, urged Mr Khan to seek help from the Home Office and left. But as he was nearing his home,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breach#Kabul#The Ministry Of Defence#Afghans#The Afghan National Army#British#The House Of Commons#Conservative#Labour
The Independent

The Latest: Roadside bomb hits Taliban car, at least 1 hurt

A Taliban official says a roadside bomb has hit a Taliban car in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province wounding at least one person.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing Saturday. The Islamic State group affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed 12 people.Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker.An official at Nangarhar provincial hospital said the bomb killed a Taliban militant and wounded seven others, including four civilians. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he...
WORLD
BBC

In rural Afghanistan, a family welcomes Taliban rule

The interior of the house made of mud bricks was cool, clean and calm. A man called Shamsullah, who had a small son clinging to his leg, ushered his visitors into the room where they received guests. A rug covered the floor and cushions ran along the walls that were...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban ban Helmand barbers from trimming beards

The Taliban have banned hairdressers in Afghanistan's Helmand province from shaving or trimming beards, saying it breaches their interpretation of Islamic law. Anyone violating the rule will be punished, Taliban religious police say. Some barbers in the capital Kabul have said they also received similar orders. The instructions suggest a...
MIDDLE EAST
