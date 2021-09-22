CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The Prevalence of Disordered Eating in Athletics

thebatesstudent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades upon decades, sports have been an integral part of the college experience: whether we are out on the field or watching from the bleachers, sporting events at college have a defining effect on the lives we lead on campus. From stellar time management skills to cohesive teamwork, the benefits that come out of collegiate athletics are plentiful. However, the added levels of stress, busyness, and pressure can often be detrimental to athletes’ habits and ways of life, leading to a direct increase in anxiety, academic struggles, and eating disorders.

thebatesstudent.com

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

Self-harm and eating disorders in teens

An excerpt from The Addicted Child: A Parent’s Guide to Adolescent Substance Abuse. How do you know if your teen has a substance problem? The inability to control substance use despite negative consequences is a classic definition of a severe substance use disorder. But substances aren’t the only thing afflicting adolescents. Another dangerous behavior is invading the adolescent population: process disorders. These are compulsive behaviors often accompanying alcohol and drug disorders, though not always. Examples include sex, shopping and spending, gambling, gaming, eating disorders, self-harm, and cell phone use.
KIDS
International Business Times

Vaping Associated With 'Elevated' Eating Disorder Risk: Study

How can vaping affect young people's health? In a new study involving college students, researchers have found a link between vaping and the risk of developing eating disorders. Vaping is quite common among college-aged people, the researchers of the new study, published in the journal Eating Behaviors, said. Though there...
FITNESS
HelloGiggles

"What I Eat in a Day" TikToks Can Be Triggering for People With Eating Disorders

Experts explain why they're harmful and what to do if one appears on your feed. Warning: the below story discusses eating disorders. Whether you're recovering from an eating disorder or currently having a difficult relationship with food, knowing what and how much food to eat can be tough. Compound that with diet culture and how it misconstrues "a healthy lifestyle," and anything food-related becomes that much more challenging.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Eating Disorders#Disordered Eating#Tiktok#Motivationwithmaru
wfuv.org

Understanding Autistic Spectrum Disorder

Autism is a developmental disorder that can hinder a person’s social skills and cause them to have repetitive and restrictive behaviors. Fordham Conversations guest host Alen Kanlic talks with two researchers about what they are doing to treat autism. Fordham University's Amanda Leeder discusses how brothers and sisters of autistic kids can be a key element in treatment. Then, Fordham University's Xiaoming Lou discusses her research on memory processing and how to develop it with kids with autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
libertywingspan.com

Unfiltered: eating disorders in media

Hosted by senior Hamsa Madhira, this podcast talks about various socio-political issues, ideas, and experiences that are personal to her identity as a South Asian and Immigrant. This week, she will discuss how social media and media representation often glamorizes eating disorders which have harmful repercussions. The views expressed in...
FRISCO, TX
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes sad admission about eating disorder

Sarah Ferguson has previously spoken out about her struggles with eating disorders. She first developed issues as a child, after turning to food for comfort when her mother left, before pressure from being in the public eye also began to contribute, and from her book, Her Heart For A Compass, to an appearance on Loose Women, she has detailed much of her experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
thelaurelofasheville.com

Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders Offers a Chance to Heal

The intersecting crises of 2020-21 intensified many mental health challenges and placed a particularly heavy burden on healthcare providers and treatment professionals. As a response, the Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders (CRC for ED) will offer caregivers of all kinds the opportunity to rejuvenate and reconnect during a retreat Friday, October 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Lake Eden Events center in Black Mountain.
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Speaking Out on Schizoaffective Disorder

Mental illnesses are too often shrouded in secrecy and shame. What would happen if we spoke out about the cases we knew best—the ones in our own families?. My daughter has schizoaffective disorder. She fell ill at age 15 and had to be hospitalized twice. It was a terrible time for all of us, but today, I am happy to say, she is doing well. She graduated from a highly competitive college, got married, and writes amazing poetry and fiction. She still has delusions, but quietly so, and has developed a clear understanding of her illness and the necessity of mood stabilizers, though she still refuses antipsychotics. Why am I revealing the facts of my daughter’s illness in a public forum? In a word, stigma.
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
Connecticut Public

Alcohol Use Disorder In Women

A new study by the National Institutes of Health and the Research Triangle Institute, found alcohol consumption by women with children younger than age 5, surged 323% during the pandemic. Researchers compared alcohol consumption rates in February 2020 to April of 2020, when stay-at-home guidelines were in effect, and further...
DRINKS
hopkinsmedicine.org

When Someone You Care About May Have an Eating Disorder

At this time of year, when festive food is abundant, most people are simply trying not to overeat. But for those with eating disorders, the challenge is more complex because they’re already constantly preoccupied with food. It’s a greater problem than you might think, says Graham Redgrave, M.D., assistant director...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy