With the new school year upon us, I hope that the students, teachers and staff will be able to enjoy a great school year. I have seen photos of my nieces, nephews and cousins on their first day of school. They look great, sporting their new haircuts and hair styles and are proudly carrying their new back packs. They are dressed in their brand new school clothes and favorite tennis shoes. The students’ faces and smiles are filled with excitement, happiness and hope for a fantastic school year ahead.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO