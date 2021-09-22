CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollyFrontier (HFC) and Sinclair receive request for additional information and documentary material from the FTC

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) As previously disclosed, on August 3, 2021, HollyFrontier Corporation ("HollyFrontier") announced that it had entered into a Business Combination Agreement, dated as of August 2, 2021 (the "Business Combination Agreement"), by and among HollyFrontier, Hippo Parent Corporation ("New Parent"), Hippo Merger Sub, Inc. ("Parent Merger Sub"), The Sinclair Companies ("Sinclair HoldCo") and Hippo Holding LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair HoldCo ("Sinclair NewCo"), to acquire certain refining, marketing and other businesses of Sinclair Oil Corporation. Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, HollyFrontier will acquire Sinclair NewCo by effecting (a) a holding company merger in accordance with Section 251(g) of the Delaware General Corporation Law whereby HollyFrontier will merge with and into Parent Merger Sub, with HollyFrontier surviving such merger as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of New Parent (the "HFC Merger") and (b) immediately following the HFC Merger, a contribution whereby Sinclair HoldCo will contribute all of the equity interests of Sinclair NewCo to New Parent in exchange for shares of common stock of New Parent, par value $0.01 per share ("New Parent Common Stock"), resulting in Sinclair NewCo becoming a direct wholly owned subsidiary of New Parent (the "Sinclair Acquisition" and, collectively with the HFC Merger, the "HFC Transactions"). Immediately prior to the HFC Transactions, the transactions contemplated by that certain Contribution Agreement, dated as of August 2, 2021 (the "Contribution Agreement"), by and among Sinclair HoldCo, Sinclair Transportation Company ("STC") and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ("HEP"), pursuant to which HEP will acquire all of the outstanding shares of STC in exchange for 21 million newly issued common limited partner units of HEP and cash consideration equal to $325 million, will occur (the "HEP Transactions" and together with the HFC Transactions, the "Sinclair Transactions").

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Scientific Games (SGMS), Endeavor Group (EDR) Both Gain on $1.2B OpenBet Deal

Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained nearly 6% after-hours Monday after the company entered into a definitive agreement to sell OpenBet, its Sports Betting business, to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) for $1.2 billion, out of which $1 billion in cash and $200 million in Endeavor Class A common stock.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Update on the scheme documents

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, in particular the press release dated 18 August 2021 in relation to notice of the Scheme Meetings pursuant to Section 210(1) of the Singapore Companies Act, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modifications) the Schemes proposed to be made between Prosafe SE ("PSE"), Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. ("PRPL") and their respective Scheme Creditors.
BUSINESS
lpgasmagazine.com

FTC requests more information in Superior Plus, Kamps deal

Superior Plus Corp. received a request for additional information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in connection with the pending acquisition by a wholly owned Superior Plus subsidiary of the equity interests of Kamps Propane, High Country Propane, Pick Up Propane, Kiva Energy, Competitive Capital and Propane Construction and Meter Services.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Vertex Energy (VTNR) Receives Additional Information Request from US FTC Regarding Its Pending Asset Divestiture to Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it has received a request (the "Second Request") for additional information and documentary materials from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") with respect to the previously announced divestiture of certain assets to Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. ("Safety-Kleen"), a subsidiary of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Vertex Energy Receives Request for Additional Information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission Regarding Its Pending Asset Divestiture to Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) ("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it has received a request (the "Second Request") for additional information and documentary materials from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") with respect to the previously announced divestiture of certain assets to Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. ("Safety-Kleen"), a subsidiary of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Veoneer (VNE) Receives Updated Non-Binding $37/sh Cash Acquisition Proposal from Qualcomm (QCOM)

The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) today confirmed that it has received an updated non-binding proposal from Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) providing for the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Veoneer at a price of $37.00 per share in cash, following Qualcomm's public announcement of a proposal on August 5, 2021.
BUSINESS
bondbuyer.com

Hospital merger in Michigan faces delay as FTC requests more information

Delays because of regulatory scrutiny will likely push back the timing of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health’s proposed merger as the federal government seeks more information about it amid a backlog of filings to review. The Michigan-based systems announced their intention to merge by signing a letter of intent in...
MICHIGAN STATE
StreetInsider.com

Argo Blockchain Plc (ARBK) Published IPO Prospectus

Further to the announcement made by Argo (NASDAQ: ARBK) on September 14, 2021 relating to its initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States the Company has published a prospectus in respect of the underlying ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Prospectus") which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

iFresh (IFMK) Receives Nasdaq Listing Determination, Plans to Request Hearing

iFresh, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: IFMK), a leading Asian American supermarket chain and online grocer, announced today that on September 22, 2021, Nasdaq notified iFresh that due to the Company's continued non-compliance with Nasdaq's annual meeting and filing requirements, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules 5620(a) and 5250(c)(1), respectively, the Company's securities were subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel").
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

PagerDuty (PD) Management Meeting Takeaways Reveal Inflection - William Blair

William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri reiterated an Outperform rating on PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) after hosting virtual investor meetings with CEO Jennifer Tejada and CFO Howard Wilson. The meetings revealed continued steady improvement in PagerDuty's underlying business environment and the large and underpenetrated market opportunity ahead of the company following the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sovos Brands (SOVO) Prices 23.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,334,000 shares
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO For Culture Kings, Princess Polly Parent a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Opens 14% Lower

Today's IPO for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) opened for trading at $9.50 after pricing 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") intends to file its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for fiscal Q1 2022 on SEDAR after markets close on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Upgrades Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Buy, Downgrades O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Neutral and Snap-On (SNA) to Underperform on Valuation

BofA analyst Elizabeth Suzuki made three rating calls in the bank's research coverage of retailing-hardline car companies. The analyst upgraded Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW) to Buy from Neutral with a $23.00
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Paragon 28 (FNA) Files For up to $100M IPO

Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and we are dedicated to improving patient lives. Our innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. To treat these painful, debilitating or even life-threatening conditions, we provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that includes surgical implants and disposables, as well as surgical instrumentation. Our broad suite of surgical solutions comprises 72 product systems, including approximately 8,700 SKUs to help fit the specific needs of each patient and procedure. We design each of our products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent and reproducible. We believe our passion, expertise, and exclusive focus in the foot and ankle market has allowed us to better understand the needs of our patients and physicians, which has enabled us to create innovations and enhanced solutions that disrupt and transform the foot and ankle market. As a result, we have experienced significant growth and momentum in our business."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Designated person notification

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on https://www.bourse.lu/home and on ArcelorMittal's web site https://corporate.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.
BUSINESS

