Oklahoma State

Six Oklahoma schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

By U.S. Department of Education
Express-Star
 4 days ago

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including six schools in Oklahoma. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Return to School Road Trip, while visiting an awardee school, Walter R. Sundling Jr. High School, in Palatine, Illinois.

