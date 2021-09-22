Opportunities for Change: Bates College Student Government’s Plans for the 2021-22 School Year

Eleanor, six and a half, kindergarten at Saylesville Elementary School (virtual only), Lincoln. Okay, so I wake up, I get ready for the day, I get washed up and I get dressed. My Nana brushes my hair and I sit down and I wait for my class to come on. I actually have a second to eat breakfast and then I do my ten o’clock meeting. Then it is my next meeting and I do math. And then, after that, I have a little time to play around and stuff and then I do my eleven o’clock meeting. And then after, I play and eat lunch; I have an hour and I probably go outside or take a walk or do independent work. And then I have my two o’clock meeting with my teacher and read something. Today, I read a book called Ollie’s Odyssey. It’s about a toy that went missing. And then I just have my night and have my dinner and dessert and then I go to bed and do all of that over again on the next day.

