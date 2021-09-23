Grand Toys International, Ltd. (GRIN) Announces 1.84M Share Secondary Offering
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, today announced that certain existing shareholders of the Company (the “Selling Shareholders”) have commenced a secondary offering of an aggregate of 1,841,962 ordinary shares. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0