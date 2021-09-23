CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Grand Toys International, Ltd. (GRIN) Announces 1.84M Share Secondary Offering

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, today announced that certain existing shareholders of the Company (the “Selling Shareholders”) have commenced a secondary offering of an aggregate of 1,841,962 ordinary shares. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

IPO For Culture Kings, Princess Polly Parent a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Opens 14% Lower

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) opened for trading at $9.50 after pricing 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") intends to file its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for fiscal Q1 2022 on SEDAR after markets close on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sovos Brands (SOVO) Prices 23.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Ford (F) Stock Soars on $11.4 Billion EV Partnership with Battery Maker SK Innovation (SKOVF) Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,334,000 shares...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Scientific Games (SGMS), Endeavor Group (EDR) Both Gain on $1.2B OpenBet Deal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained nearly 6% after-hours Monday after the company entered into a definitive agreement to sell OpenBet, its Sports Betting business, to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) for $1.2 billion, out of which $1 billion in cash and $200 million in Endeavor Class A common stock.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Toys#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Company#The Selling Shareholders#The Main Board#Jse#Grinship#Noble Capital Markets#Offering#Ny 10022
StreetInsider.com

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) to Offer 1.4M Preferred Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of 1,400,000 shares of its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), total liquidation preference of $35,000,000. In connection with this offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 210,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EQT Corp. (EQT) Announces 25.9M Share Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Shareholders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the Company or EQT) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 25,930,000 shares of its common stock by certain shareholders who received the shares as a part of the Company's acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC's upstream and midstream subsidiaries (the Offering). Such selling shareholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,889,500 shares of the Company's common stock. EQT will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Argo Blockchain Plc (ARBK) Published IPO Prospectus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Further to the announcement made by Argo (NASDAQ: ARBK) on September 14, 2021 relating to its initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States the Company has published a prospectus in respect of the underlying ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Prospectus") which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Update on the scheme documents

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, in particular the press release dated 18 August 2021 in relation to notice of the Scheme Meetings pursuant to Section 210(1) of the Singapore Companies Act, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modifications) the Schemes proposed to be made between Prosafe SE ("PSE"), Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. ("PRPL") and their respective Scheme Creditors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Companies with NDRs 9/28

Companies with non-deal roadshows or company visits/marketing with sell-side today:Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) KeyBanc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts Otonomo Techonologies (OTMO) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews initiates coverage on Otonomo Techonologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CyrusOne (CONE) Worth $94-$104 in Deal - Stifel

Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen weighed in reports CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is exploring a sale. The analyst thinks the company could ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Announces 16.01M Share Direct Offering at $2.035/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors providing for the issuance of 16,013,518 of the Company’s ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents in lieu thereof), at an effective purchase price of $2.035, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq Rules. ReWalk has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate amount of 8,006,759 ordinary shares in a concurrent private placement. The offering is expected to close on or about September 29, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Montrose Environmental (MEG) Announces Proposed 1.75M Share Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG) announced today that it intends to offer for sale 1,750,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares of common stock.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Files For 59.15M Share Secondary Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) files for 59,145,626 share secondary offering consisting of: (i) Common Stock issued to existing investors in Custom Truck One Source, L.P. in connection with the rollover of such entity, (ii) Common Stock held by certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors following the acquisition of NESCO Holdings, LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and NESCO Holdings I, Inc. by Capitol Investment Corp. IV and (iii) Common Stock issued by certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors in connection with the closing of the Acquisition by certain the selling securityholders (each a “selling securityholder” and, collectively, the “selling securityholders”).
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) Announces 12M Share and Warrant Offering at $1.25/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer therapies for patients who are failing, or are resistant to, current treatment regimens today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors to raise approximately $15 million in gross proceeds, before placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by Kintara, through the issuance of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) and investor warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,000,000 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) is being sold together with one investor warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.25. The investor warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share and are exercisable for three and one half years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy