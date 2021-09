Sept. 15, 2021 - Researchers in the UC Irvine Department of Materials Science and Engineering investigate how materials perform and why they may fail, and they explore how to invent new materials with functional properties that enable faster computers, cleaner energy, more efficient automobiles and airplanes, stronger and longer-lasting hip implants and more. Their research involves looking at the structure of matter, from the atomic to millimeter scale, with advanced technology and characterization instrumentation. For the second year in a row, the department along with its Graduate Student Association has encouraged researchers to share these images in their Science as Art competition.

IRVINE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO