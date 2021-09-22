Anti-Abortion Group Demonstrates, Counter Protests Ensue
Passersby may have been surprised on Monday to see large photos of aborted fetal remains on signs posted on campus. The organization responsible for the signs is Created Equal, an anti-abortion organization based in Columbus, Ohio, that was founded in 2011 by anti-abortion activist Mark Harrington. Although there were signs placed giving warning of the graphic images, they were difficult to miss when walking past Buskirk Hall.marshallparthenon.com
