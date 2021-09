On September 9th, amidst the start of student clubs and activities, Davidson announced their plans for a brand new athletic complex. This new stadium will serve as the base of operations for both lacrosse and football programs. Located adjacent to the Carol Grotness Belk Turf Field, the facility will include a new stadium, a fieldhouse featuring a sports performance center, new locker rooms, and a track complex. The current track facility will be renovated to include new locker rooms for the track and cross country teams, along with new facilities to aid student athletes by providing access to improved cardio training and wellness facilities. So far, the plan is to start construction on the new athletic facility in early 2022.

