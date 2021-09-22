CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Straight Out the Lew: NFL Questions Everyone is Asking

 6 days ago

Straight Out the Lew is a podcast run by sophomores Dylan Azcarate, Chris Cimino, and Luke Linnehan. In collaboration with The Student, they have created a biweekly column of the same name, in which they discuss and give their opinions on national sports. Which NFL Team has been the Biggest...

Detroit Free Press

Rams slam Tom Brady, Buccaneers with firm message in battle of NFL unbeatens

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Notice served. The Los Angeles Rams delivered a strong message about their viability as a Super Bowl champion by manhandling the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 in a matchup of undefeated teams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards...
NFL
AFP

Brady outgunned in NFL as Stafford, Rams down Bucs

Matthew Stafford threw four touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams outgunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 in a heavyweight NFL showdown on Sunday. In Kansas City, Justin Herbert threw for four touchdowns to win a thrilling shoot-out with Patrick Mahomes as the Los Angeles Chargers upset the Chiefs 30-24.
NFL
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 2 injuries: Evan Engram out, Saquon Barkley questionable for 'Thursday Night Football' in Washington

Injuries are unfortunately just a part of football, and several star players are in danger of missing Week 2 of the regular season. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has already ruled out wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for Sunday, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is undergoing season-ending knee surgery, and Saquon Barkley is questionable for "Thursday Night Football."
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Every NFL Sunday brings with it a unique set of circumstances. Sometimes there are a bunch of injuries, leading to a seemingly endless supply of potential waiver moves. Other times, there are minimal injuries and even fewer interesting breakouts. It’s not difficult to figure out what type of Sunday just passed after a quick glance at our top Week 4 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Of course, the biggest fantasy football news (and potential pickup) happened earlier in the week when Christian McCaffrey injured his hamstring, opening the door for handcuff Chuba Hubbard to take over. But heading into the two remaining prime-time games on Sunday, we haven’t added a lot of substance to the waiver wire. Zack Moss and Peyton Barber made some waves among RBs, while Hunter Renfrow, Emmanuel Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Tyler Conklin, and Kendrick Bourne seemingly broke out among pass-catchers. Overall, though, it’s looking much more like a “free agent” week than a “waivers” week.
NFL
CBS Boston

Answering Some Burning Patriots Questions (That Don’t Involve Tom Brady)

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You know, the much-ballyhooed Week 4 meeting between the Patriots and Buccaneers was supposed to be fun. Potentially a meeting of 3-0 teams — albeit 3-0 teams with very different ceilings — it was supposed to be a night of celebration and fanfare. A spectacle. Now, it’s kind of looking like a fiasco for the home team. The Patriots fumbled away their Week 1 home date vs. Miami, and they threw away Sunday’s game at home against the Saints. They’re now 1-2 on the season, with their only victory coming against the Jets, who legitimately might...
NFL

