24 - 4 Men's Back-to-Work Fashion Trends

The inevitable transition is here. Whether fashionable millennials are still coming to terms with it or are gladly prepared to pass the baton, it’s clear that Gen Z fashion girls are setting the trends. Look, for example, at 20-year-old Youtube sensation Emma Chamberlain’s ongoing partnership with Louis Vuitton. And, not to mention that she almost single-handedly led the return of flared leggings. Similarly, 18-year-old musician Olivia Rodrigo’s vintage style — a 1994 Moschino cardigan and skirt set, a circa 1995 Chanel suit for a visit to the White House, and *that* Roberto Cavalli dress à la 2003 Britney Spears — have caused a major stir. Megastars aside, however, you don’t have to look much further than TikTok and Instagram’s Gen Z fashion content creators for a look at what’s up next.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO