CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

States That Prioritized Access to Water at Height of Pandemic Saved Lives

Cornell University
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater shutoffs for non-payment are a constant threat for millions of Americans in any given year. That risk was a deadly one during the pandemic, with access to clean water for handwashing and sanitation a proven way to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The dozens of states that implemented moratoria on water shutoffs to protect vulnerable citizens reported better public health outcomes, according to a new Cornell study.

news.cornell.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Systems#Drinking Water#Pandemic#Americans#Cornell
riverdalepress.com

Science says vaccines save lives

(re: “Just don’t believe the government,” Sept. 2) The recent letter from a COVID-19 anti-vaxxer was not just wrong, it was dead wrong. Not getting vaccinated could be deadly — for you and for someone close to you. Accurate information about vaccines is easily available to anyone who is willing to look for it with an open mind and a respect for facts rather than opinions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Barriers migrants face accessing healthcare during the pandemic

Doctors of the World (DOTW), the Nuffield Foundation and the University of Birmingham have today published "Migration and Vulnerability During the Pandemic: Barriers to Wellbeing," which has revealed that refugees, asylum seekers and migrants reported higher levels of bad health and inadequate housing during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as difficulties registering with a GP and accessing remote healthcare services, suggesting significant unmet healthcare needs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigeasymagazine.com

Impacts of the Pandemic on Live Dealer Casinos

The end of the year 2019 saw an unusual event; the rise of a global pandemic. It took the whole world into its grip within a few months, and the face of the planet saw unique scenes where everything was closed, and the people were restricted to their homes. This global spread of pandemic impacted all the businesses, including the live dealer casinos.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EurekAlert

COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated food insecurity, especially in families with children

Nearly 15 percent of U.S. households—and nearly 18 percent of households with children—reported food insecurity early in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted via social media by researchers at NYU School of Global Public Health. The findings, published in Nutrition Journal, illustrate how the pandemic has worsened food insecurity, even among social media users who are more well-off than the general population.
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

How did COVID-19 spike U.S. food insecurity levels?

Food insecurity increased in the US during 2020, according to a new report. Almost 15% of households with children were classified as food insecure by the USDA. Food insecurity is defined as experiencing difficulty to meet basic food needs in the span of one year. The report said that the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Pandemic exposes barriers to pharmacy access for people with disabilities

The pandemic has exposed inequalities at pharmacies that make it difficult for the roughly 1 in 4 people in the U.S. who have a disability to access pharmacy services, The New York Times reported Sept. 21. Services offered at pharmacies during the pandemic, such as drive-thru COVID-19 testing and pharmacy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSLTV

SafeUT app saves lives during COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY — The SafeUT smartphone app and mental health system immediately started helping children in crisis when it launched five years ago. Today, it continues to support teens and young adults, mentally and emotionally, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The year 2020 was one of the...
CELL PHONES
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The 74

From Tutors to ‘Competency-Based’ Tests: States Prioritize School Relief Funds

The Department of Education finally approved North Carolina’s plan to spend federal COVID-19 funds for schools on Monday. The state received its initial $2.4 billion allotment from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund in March. Monday’s decision means the state will receive an additional $1.2 billion. The majority of this […]
EDUCATION
fox17.com

Vanderbilt Medical following new state guidelines for prioritization of antibodies

The state is now choosing to prioritize those who are most at risk for hospitalization with COVID-19 for monoclonal antibody treatment. With more than 90 percent of those in Tennessee hospitals unvaccinated, the state is putting that population at the top of the list. This follows a national shortage of the infusion that helps people who have COVID-19.
HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy