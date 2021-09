Bridgerton is focusing on a new relationship in its second season, but the intrigue and drama surrounding its characters look to be unchanged. Netflix on Saturday released a first look at season two of its breakout hit set in Regency-era London. The Shondaland series is currently in production. The teaser revealed a testy meeting between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), which likely will give way to much more romantic encounters later in the season. Season two of Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second in Quinn’s best-selling Bridgerton series. It will focus...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO