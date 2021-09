$10 million in federal relief funding is now availble to Oakland County non-profits continuing to experience the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, the county was allocated $244.2 million in federal Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan and has received the first of two expected disbursements in the amount of $122,135,474. The remaining funds will be distributed by May 2022.

