CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lumberton spoils Homecoming for the Cobras

By Editor
copiahmonitor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a nice night Friday night in Wesson as the Cobras celebrated their Homecoming. Pregame festivities saw Senior Homecoming Queen Kamryn Bridges and her court take the field and be recognized. Stands were packed and a nice crowd was present to see the 2-1 Cobras take on the Lumberton Panthers.

www.copiahmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
schulenburgsticker.com

Cards take control in second half to spoil Horns’ Homecoming

After an evenly-played first half last Friday, Shiner’s “other” defending state champion dominated the final two periods for a 34-7 over the Shorthorns at David Husmann Memorial Stadium. Like the Comanches, title winners in Class 2A last year, St. Paul unleashed a power running game and controlled the line of scrimmage. The Cardinals’ Zak Johnson rushed for over 200 yards and scored four…
FOOTBALL
jimmiepride.com

Jimmies look to spoil Hastings homecoming on Saturday

The University of Jamestown football team looks for its second straight win Saturday when they travel to Hastings, Neb., to face Hastings College at 1 p.m. The Jimmies, 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the GPAC, look to spoil homecoming for the Broncos (0-2 overall, 0-2 GPAC). Jamestown defeated Mount Marty...
HASTINGS, NE
buttesports.com

Icedogs ice Cobras

BOZEMAN — The Butte Cobras got off to a great start Friday night at the Haynes Pavilion. Cade Wessman scored off an assist from Fabian Vik and Carson Streich as the Cobras took a 1-0 lead just 2 minutes, 20 seconds into the NA3HL battle. That, however, was the end...
BUTTE, MT
thecorryjournal.com

Beavers play well but Fairview spoils homecoming

Homecoming brought out the best in the Corry Beavers football team as they faced undefeated Fairview in a Region 4 contest Friday night at Sheen Field. The orange and black played evenly with the unbeaten Tigers for three quarters before falling 34-20. Corry and Fairview were tied at the half...
CORRY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumberton#Homecoming Queen#The Lumberton Panthers
signalscv.com

Kennedy football spoils Canyon homecoming 29-11

Kennedy, La Palma (2-1) coasted through Friday’s night matchup with Canyon (2-2), hanging onto their big first-half lead. The Friday night matchup was the first game in nearly a month for Kennedy with COVID-19 leaving its mark all over the 2021-22 season. The Irish, however, did not miss a beat.
FOOTBALL
post-register.com

Leaping Leopards! La Grange spoils homecoming for Lions

The Lockhart Lions saw their non-district record slip to 1-3 after Friday night’s game at Lions Stadium, a 37-21 loss to the Class 4A Div. 2 La Grange Leopards. On a night where the Lions celebrated homecoming and honored the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Lions district championship and bi-district championship team, the Leopards played spoiler, fueled by their prolific ground attack.
LOCKHART, TX
Texarkana Gazette

Leopards spoil homecoming for Atlanta with 36-0 victory

ATLANTA, Texas — Cal Jones picked off three passes in the second half on the way to Liberty-Eylau's 36-0 victory to spoil Atlanta's Homecoming Friday at Rabbit Stadium. J.J Hampton threw for 186 yards, and Ihmad Hicks galloped for 100 rushing yards, as the Leopards piled up 29 points in the second half.
ATLANTA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newsdakota.com

Jimmies Pull Off Improbable Comeback, Spoil Hastings Homecoming

HASTINGS, NE. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown Jimmies came back from down 18 points with five minutes to go in the fourth to defeat Hastings 32-28 on homecoming. Trailing 28-10 with five minutes to go, UJ blocked a punt to give Cade Torgerson and the Jimmie offense good field...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Herald Community Newspapers

V.S. North spoils Hewlett homecoming

With a minute left in the second quarter, it appeared Hewlett’s homecoming game against Valley Stream North on Saturday was on pace to be a stagnant slugfest until the final whistle. The visitors maintained a miniscule one-point lead and had possession at their own 31-yard line. Momentum shifted with one fateful play.
HEWLETT, NY
locosports.info

Football: Heritage’s Perfect Storm Spoils Tuscarora’s Homecoming

Leesburg, Va. — With just over a minute to play, trailing 27-26, the Heritage High School football team knew they needed a big play if they wanted to upset rival Tuscarora in Leesburg. Facing 3rd-and-19 from the Tuscarora 45, Heritage senior quarterback Braden Smith dropped back and threw a strike...
LEESBURG, VA
kmaland.com

Red Oak spoils Shenandoah's homecoming with 31 unanswered points

(Shenandoah)-- The Red Oak Tigers scored 31 straight points, 21 in the 4th quarter, en route to a 31-13 victory over the Shenandoah Mustangs. It was the definition of a tale of two halves in this one. The Mustangs got off on the right foot with a four-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nolan Mount. The extra point was no good by Seth Zwickel. The Mustangs led 6-0 with 2:31 remaining in the first quarter.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Harlan uses balanced offense to spoil Glenwood's homecoming

(Glenwood) -- The Radio Iowa Class 3A and KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Harlan Cyclones made Glenwood's homecoming unpleasant with a dominant 41-13 victory on Friday night. "We had some guys step and make some plays," said Harlan head coach Todd Bladt. "It was a big game because it was their...
GLENWOOD, IA
Beaumont Enterprise

East Chambers holds off Lumberton

WINNIE — East Chambers built a comfortable halftime lead but held on for dear life weathering a second-half Lumberton scare for a 23-21 victory Friday night in muggy Buccaneer Stadium. This started out anything but nail-biting for the Bucs (2-2) who took a 23-7 advantage into halftime. Yet Lumberton (2-2)...
LUMBERTON, TX
Newberry Observer

Field Hockey bitten by Cobras

NEWBERRY — Newberry welcomed the defending South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Champions in the Coker Cobras to Setzler Field Sept. 19, to open the fall 2021 home slate. There was not a shortage of offense on Sunday afternoon as Coker and Newberry combined to score 18 total shots on goal and seven total goals. But it was Coker who scored a goal late in the third quarter to spoil the Wolves’ home opener.
NEWBERRY, SC
The Post and Courier

ROUNDUP: Cobras, Wolves, Cavs prevail

Cane Bay scored on four long touchdown plays to more than double up West Ashley, 29-13, in a non-region football game on Sept. 17. Cane Bay quarterback Jayvion Johnson raced 55 yards for a score and connected with Randolph Varner on a 67-yard touchdown pass. Cobras running back TJ Wright rushed for 106 yards and scored on a 57-yard run. Running back Jaylen Boudreaux also scored on a 55-yard scamper.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Waukon big plays spoil Oelwein Homecoming

Oelwein had far more plays on offense that Waukon did Friday night. The Huskies even had their best passing output of the season, including a 73-yard catch and run by fullback Josh Ladeburg. The visiting Indians had more 1-play scoring drives, however, giving them a homecoming-spoiling 56-12 win in Husky...
WAUKON, IA
princetonherald.com

Frisco Memorial spoils Princeton Homecoming

Princeton – A 21-point 1st quarter explosion by Memorial (4-1, 2-1 district 7-5A) was the difference in the game as they beat the Panthers 38-22 (2-3, 0-3) to spoil Princeton’s Homecoming. Memorial’s Ethan Lollar threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown to get the ball rolling early. Brandon...
PRINCETON, TX
Fort Bend Herald

Clements improves to 4-0 after spoiling Dulles' Homecoming

The District 20-6A opening night featured two of the prominent programs for Fort Bend ISD after three weeks of non-district play. The Clements Rangers and Dulles Vikings came into Thursday’s game at Ken Hall Stadium in Missouri City with a combined 5-1 record. Despite the fact it was Dulles’ Homecoming...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
kciiradio.com

Warriors Top Tigers in Defensive Grinder to Spoil Homecoming

The No. 9 ranked WACO Warrior football team proved their toughness Friday, taking a road win at No. 14 New London, crashing the Tigers Homecoming celebration 7-0. Defenses dominated the proceedings Friday with the game scoreless until the fourth quarter when the Warriors broke through for the only points of the night. Running back Simeon Reichenbach lined up at quarterback in the Wildcat and went up top to tight end Jonah Clark for a 24 yard touchdown, his only catch of the night. That was enough for the Warrior defense which was brilliant, holding the high powered Tiger attack to just 150 total yards including only 18 through the air. The Warriors had 11 first downs to eight for New London. Each team turned the ball over twice as Tyler Sutton recorded both takeaways for WACO picking off a pass and recovering a fumble. Reichenbach finished with 171 all-purpose yards with 119 on the ground on 27 carries. Clark and Drew Diers led the Warrior defense with five tackles each. Top 10 WACO remains unbeaten at 6-0 with the victory as they prepare for Lone Tree at Roth Field in Wayland next Friday. New London is 2-2 they travel to Marengo to meet Iowa Valley next week.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy