Johnny Depp decries ‘cancel culture’ before receiving San Sebastian’s top prize

Johnny Depp slammed ‘cancel culture’ after previously claiming that he’s being boycotted by Hollywood over abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Johnny Depp, 58, didn’t mince words when he addressed “cancel culture” at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Wednesday, September 22. “It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air,” the three-time Oscar nominee said during a press conference at the Spain event prior to receiving the Donostia Award, per Variety. Johnny’s remarks come as his acting career has taken a hit after the star lost a libel case against The Sun in Nov. 2020 regarding allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
