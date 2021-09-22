CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp decries ‘cancel culture’ before receiving San Sebastian’s top prize

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (Reuters) – Nobody is safe from so-called “cancel culture,” movie star Johnny Depp said on Wednesday at the San Sebastian Film Festival where he was due to receive the event’s top award for his nearly 40-year career on screen. Depp, 58, lost a libel battle with a...

Bella Thorne to Star Opposite Aaron Eckhart in Action Thriller ‘Rumble Through the Dark’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bella Thorne is set to star opposite Aaron Eckhart in the action thriller, “Rumble Through the Dark.” “Rumble Through the Dark” is based on Michael Farris Smith’s novel, “The Fighter.” Smith adapted his novel into a screenplay, which will directed by Graham Phillips and Parker Phillips. Production wrapped this week in the Mississippi and Delta region, after being briefly shut down due to Hurricane Ida. “Rumble Through the Dark” is set in the dark landscape of the Mississippi Delta where a bare knuckle cage fighter (Eckhart) seeks to repay his debts to a local mob boss in a final desperate attempt to...
Johnny Depp displays his victim complex with cancel culture gripe

Johnny Depp has admitted he lost $650 million that he made at the height of his “Pirates of the Caribbean” fame, reportedly due to his extravagant, self-indulgent lifestyle that included spending $30,000 a month on wine. Depp also lost his high-profile libel case last year, with a UK judge concluding...
Johnny Depp Breaks Silence On ‘Cancel Culture’ & Warns ‘No One Is Safe’ After He’s Dropped From Disney

Johnny Depp slammed ‘cancel culture’ after previously claiming that he’s being boycotted by Hollywood over abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Johnny Depp, 58, didn’t mince words when he addressed “cancel culture” at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Wednesday, September 22. “It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air,” the three-time Oscar nominee said during a press conference at the Spain event prior to receiving the Donostia Award, per Variety. Johnny’s remarks come as his acting career has taken a hit after the star lost a libel case against The Sun in Nov. 2020 regarding allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
Academy Motion Picture Museum Preview: Don’t Call It the Death Star!

“It is so shiny and new and enormous!” said actress Anna Kendrick at the September 22 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures press conference — the museum’s final pre-opening press conference after financing shortfalls, earthquake retrofitting, leadership do-overs, and a pandemic lockdown — before the museum opens its doors September 30, nearly four years after its originally scheduled (and wildly optimistic) opening date. Speaking in the round red-plush David Geffen Theater, which the Academy Museum hopes will attract multiple glitzy studio premieres (even if the bathrooms are all the way across a glass footbridge), Kendrick continued: “And it’s crammed with about 125...
Johnny Depp Addresses 'Cancel Culture': 'No One Is Safe. Not One of You'

Johnny Depp was only meant to be asked questions relating to his career during a press conference preceding his Donostia Awards reception at the San Sebastian Film Festival. But in response to one journalist’s bold attempt to parse the actor’s thoughts on so-called “cancel culture” and how social media can affect public figures, Depp did not hold back.
‘Shang-Chi’ Aims to Retain Box Office Crown Over Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’

Disney’s “Shang-Chi” is heading for a box office three-peat. The Marvel superhero adventure, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, is projected to generate roughly $17 million between Friday and Sunday, which would represent a decline of around 50% from the weekend prior. Though two new movies — Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” and “Copshop” with Gerard Butler — are opening nationwide, neither are expected to defeat “Shang-Chi” on domestic box office charts. Since debuting in theaters over the Labor Day holiday, “Shang-Chi” has amassed $146 million in the U.S. and Canada and looks on pace to become the first pandemic-era release to cross $200...
MGM’s Michael De Luca, Pamela Abdy Underscore Commitment to Theatrical

MGM Motion Picture Group chairman Michael De Luca and president Pamela Abdy have stressed that the Hollywood studio remains a home for filmmakers who want to release their movies in the cinema. Speaking at the Zurich Film Festival’s industry event, the Zurich Summit – ahead of next week’s theatrical launch of “No Time to Die” – the pair were interviewed on stage by CAA Media Finance co-head Roeg Sutherland. He asked how they convinced filmmakers to work with MGM rather than streamers “which are incredibly competitive about pricing.” “The good news is we don’t really have to do a heavy sales pitch,”...
12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
Harry Potter Fans Stunned As Luna Lovegood Appears In Silent Witness

Silent Witness fans have been treated to the ultimate crossover as it appears Luna Lovegood has stepped beyond the magical realm into the equally murky world of law. Yep, actress Evanna Lynch, who played spaced-out Ravenclaw Luna in the franchise from Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, is now playing Paisley in Silent Witness, with the BBC One drama now in its 24th season.
You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
