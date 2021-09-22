CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Story Time (Central Square)

cambridgema.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a half-hour of stories in the plaza outside the Central Square Branch Library, Franklin Street side, weather permitting. For ages birth-5 with caregivers.

www.cambridgema.gov

cambridgema.gov

Intermediate ESOL Class (Central Square)

Join us for an English for Speakers of Other Languages Class. This class will be taught at an intermediate level. No testing is needed, but registration is required. The is an in-person class. Please register below. Intermediate ESOL Class is free and open to the public. If you register but...
EDUCATION
cambridgema.gov

Intro ESOL Class (Central Square)

Join us for an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Class. This class will be taught at an introductory level. No testing is needed, but registration is required. This will be an in-person class. For more information call Maria Balestrieri at 617-349-4013.
EDUCATION
cambridgema.gov

Get In Gear! (Central Square)

Bring your bike to the Central Square Branch Library courtyard for a free bike tune-up! Bike experts from the Cambridge Community Development Department will be available to help repair your bike, share bike maintenance advice, and get you ready for riding. Library staff will be available to talk about new resources available to you and to create library cards.
BICYCLES
cambridgema.gov

Outdoor Baby Lapsit (Main)

Just for you and the baby! Enjoy time together with other parents, caregivers and babies to learn, play, and develop language and motor skills. Come prepared to sit outside on the ground one-on-one with your baby in your lap. This program will be held in Joan Lorentz Park on the...
KIDS
nny360.com

Central Square Lions apple fritters and chicken barbecue

CENTRAL SQUARE - The pandemic shut down life in 2020. But it was unable to cage the Central Square Lions Club. The group, like many others, had to learn to think “outside the box”. Continuing to do just that, the Lions will bring their apple fritters back as a drive-thru event combined with a chicken barbecue from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until sold out) on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Goettel Community Park in Central Square.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
cambridgema.gov

Central Square Branch Book Group (Virtual)

September book selection: Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat. Reading interests: This group enjoys popular cookbooks. We will talk about what we learned, what recipes surprised us, what was tasty, and what we are keen to explore through cooking!. How to get the...
RECIPES
cambridgema.gov

[Postponed] Central to It All: A Look at Central Square, the Nightclub ManRay, and Twenty Years of Change (Main)

Central Square in the 1980s was at the jumping-off point for a new beginning. Shops, restaurants, and long-standing businesses lined the square. However, the one area that was expanding greatly was in the realm of nightlife. Venues such as the Middle East, The Cantab Lounge, and T.T the Bears were bringing in both local and national performing artists. Joining these venues was a nightclub, Campus, on 21 Brookline St. In 1985, that space became ManRay. A nightclub that promoted what they called the “Art of Nightlife.” ManRay promoted dance nights for many cultures, sub-cultures, and scenes such as Goth, Industrial, Fetish, New Wave, and those in the LBGTQIA communities. Like the other music venues in the square, ManRay had a dynamic roster of artists and bands that performed there that included Divine, Peter Murphy, KMFDM, Sleep Chamber, and, most notably, Nirvana.
FOOD & DRINKS
cambridgema.gov

Nonfiction Book Group (Main/Virtual)

September read: Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight. Reading interests: We read and discuss popular non-fiction. Members will suggest and the facilitator will decide on future selections from titles available in the Minuteman Library Network. How to get the print book: Copies of the print book are...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cambridgema.gov

Outdoor Story Time with Kaija Langley (Main)

Join author Kaija Langley and the Cambridge Public Library for a story time outside the Main Library in Joan Lorentz Park. Kaija will read her new book When Langston Dances (Denene Millner Books/Simon & Schuster, 2021) and will be available for questions. Books will not be for sale at the event, but Kaija will sign personal copies purchased in advance. In the event of inclement weather, this program will move indoors to the Children's Room. For children of all ages and their caregivers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

