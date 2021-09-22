Outdoor Sing-Along (Main)

Ask any middle child—it’s likely they’ve been subjected to many conversations about the alternating alienation and joy of “middle child syndrome” (including this writer). The same middle child dichotomy runs through Middle Kids, an indie rock band from Sydney, Australia formed in 2016. Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Hannah Joy and bassist/multi-instrumentalist Tim Fitz are card-carrying middle children (no word on drummer Harry Day‘s status); together they bring a corresponding sense of stormy emotion and heady triumphs to their music. (New parents, Joy and Fitz are also married.) The Australian band hasn’t toured the U.S. since 2019, but they’re finally back in the States—with a show at 9:30 Club on Sept. 22 (Joe P opens)—to support their March 2021 album Today We’re the Greatest. Middle Kids first made waves with their catchy debut single, “Edge of Town,” which led to a self-titled EP in 2017 and a full LP entitled Lost Friends in 2018 that established them as one of the foremost “I need to shout this chorus surrounded by hundreds of people” indie bands out there. That’s a testament to Joy’s songwriting and lyrics as well as Fitz’s production efforts, which consistently deliver throughout their discography. Today We’re the Greatest doesn’t shy away from dark or contemplative places, whether it’s the anger on a track like “Questions,” or the complex reflections on “Cellophane (Brain).” But it also supplies top-notch indie-pop anthems on “R U 4 Me?” and “Stacking Chairs.” That balance has built Middle Kids into a rising name in Australian music—Today We’re the Greatest hit No. 5 on the Australian charts—and the band has continued to grow a sizable American following. You can expect plenty of raucous energy (and hopefully a performance of “Maryland,” the best song named after the Old Line state). The show starts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the 9:30 Club, 815 V St NW. $20. 930.com. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO