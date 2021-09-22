CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Sing-Along (Main)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePut on your dancing shoes and head over for a morning of singing and dancing! Children of all ages and their grown-ups. This program will be held in Joan Lorentz Park on the lawn outside the Main Library. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be canceled. Please call 617-349-4038 for more information.

