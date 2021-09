Yosuke Saruta does not have to look far for motivation. Saruta will complete his trilogy with Joshua Pacio when he challenges the Filipino star for the undisputed strawweight title in the One Championship “Revolution” co-feature on Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The rivals have gone to battle twice previously: Saruta defeated the Lakay MMA rep by split decision at “Eternal Glory” on Jan. 19, 2019, then lost their rematch when he was felled by a fourth-round head kick at “Roots of Honor” three months later. The 34-year-old challenger has rattled off three straight victories since, including a unanimous decision over Yoshitaka Naito at a Shooto event in September 2020.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO