This steal of a deal wine offers everything you'd look for in a Cab Franc rosé. Delicate peppery spice and crushed herb tones seamlessly blend with coiled red-berry flavors. It's zesty and gently grippy on the palate, with a quiet mineral tone that lends an extra zip to the lingering finish. While a great summer sipper, this will be equally at home enjoyed in the cooler months of the year. Alexander Peartree.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO