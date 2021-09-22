CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Larkmead 2018 Dr. Olmo Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

 7 days ago

Lean and elegant in style, this 100% varietal wine is from gravelly soils and offers a dusty, rocky texture that appeals and compels. Cedar, dried herb and cigar box elements provide a savory edge of lengthy and lively character, with balanced acidity and freshness. Dark cherry flavors complements the spicy intensity. Virginie Boone.

Titus 2020 Sauvignon Blanc (Napa Valley)

This white is made in a rich, rounded style that will widely appeal, with a creamy texture and lengthy layers of stone fruit at its core. Aged four months in neutral French oak, the wood adds a touch of spice and structure. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc.
Brick & Mortar 2018 Cougar Rock Vineyard Pinot Noir (Napa Valley)

From an elevated site in the southern reaches of the Napa Valley, this wine is acid-driven and tart in fruit, with a textured palate of cranberry, currant and cardamon. The oak and tannin are well-behaved and integrated, helping to provide structure. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Cougar Rock Vineyard.
Round Pond 2020 Estate Sauvignon Blanc (Rutherford)

Structured, youthful and slightly grippy, this well-made and delicious white is in balance, with nuanced fruit notes of green apple and melon. The texture is impressive and contributes elegance and complexity, finishing in a hint of oak spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Estate. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Round...
Grgich Hills 2018 Estate Grown Chardonnay (Napa Valley)

Rich in anise, lemon cream and pineapple, this is a lushly styled yet balanced white, fine-tuned and sleek on the palate. Medium-bodied, it holds its acidity well, balancing the fruit and density with ease and charm. A taste of almond lingers on the finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 92. Price. Designation.
Napa Valley’s Ralph Hertelendy

Ralph Hertelendy describes himself as a Renaissance Man and overachiever. He speaks five languages, loves participating in sports (including skydiving and driving fast cars), is a classically trained pianist, artist and winemaker. He is introspective, understanding himself, which may be his greatest asset. Ralph started a new high school when...
Januik 2018 Merlot (Columbia Valley (WA))

The aromas draw you into the glass, with notes of roasted coffee bean, incense, dark chocolate and raspberry. Plump, chocolaty flavors follow. There's a vibrant freshness to it, though the style is plenty ripe. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. Variety. Merlot. Winery. Januik. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Lava Cap 2017 Estate Bottled Cabernet Franc (El Dorado)

This is a serious, age-worthy wine that's big in structure yet refined in texture and generous in black-fruit flavors while staying firm, dry and a touch restrained. It's easy to appreciate its layers of dark chocolate, black fig, dark cherry, mint and tobacco that are framed by fine-grained tannins. Best from 2026. Jim Gordon.
D'Avino 2018 Aglianico (Suisun Valley)

This full-bodied and hearty wine offers grilled beef-steak aromas, juicy and well-concentrated blackberry and black plum flavors accompanied by supportive, fine-grained tannins for a rich mouthfeel. It's a great choice in a big red, and something different to discover. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. Winery. D'Avino. Print a Shelf Talker...
Axr 2018 Ganzin Chardonnay (Napa Valley)

Stone fruit aromas lead to a flinty, floral and high-toned palate of balanced richness and rounded edges in this vineyard-designate. Wooded notes of oak are met by a lightness of baking spice and citrus, forming a cohesive, seamless whole with a lengthy finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Ganzin.
Geodesy 2018 Sage Ridge Vineyard Red (Napa Valley)

Tasting of sage and underbrush built atop mountain tannin and lasting structure, this combines 82% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Cabernet Franc, 4% Merlot, 3% Petit Verdot and 2% Malbec from the wild, high-elevation site. Smooth, rounded edges of bright acidity and rich chocolate-covered cherry and plum rise out of the glass, with notes of crushed rock and iron. Enjoy best from 2028–2038. Virginie Boone.
Brick & Mortar 2016 Block House Vineyard Brut Rosé Sparkling (Napa Valley)

From a vineyard site in Yountville, this sparkler is made entirely from Pinot Noir and tastes exuberantly of strawberry and citrus. Wet stone-like texture implies enduring minerality and chalky structure, with lasting notes of cardamom and clove. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Block House Vineyard Brut Rosé. Winery. Brick...
Broccardo 2017 I Tre Pais (Barolo)

This opens with subtle aromas of underbrush, leather and dark-skinned fruit. The solid palate offers dried black cherry, tobacco and clove alongside polished tannins. Drink 2023–2032. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 90. Price. Designation. I Tre Pais. Variety. Nebbiolo. Winery. Broccardo. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
MacRostie 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Sonoma-Mendocino)

From three great vineyards, Thale's, Day and Walala, this wine is textured, fresh and savory, with light layers of wild strawberry and pomegranate. A backbone of acidity keeps it fresh amidst nice accents of dried herb and wet stone. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Rosé of. Variety. Pinot Noir.
1924 2020 Limited Edition Double Gold Sauvignon Blanc (California)

Attractive herbal aromas and light snap-pea flavors give this light-bodied wine a refreshing, savory quality. It is crisp in texture, clean and direct in flavor. Jim Gordon.
Quilceda Creek 2018 Galitzine Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)

This is almost all Cabernet from the winery's vineyard in this tiny appellation, with a pinch from Mach One in the Horse Heaven Hills. The aromas offer notes of black raspberry, cherry, incense and spice. It coats the palate with intense, full-bodied fruit flavors. Highly polished tannins support it all. It's a big, rich, ripe mouthful of a wine with an extended finish. Best after 2030, with a long life beyond that. Sean P. Sullivan.
Napa Valley’s JOEL AIKEN

After becoming the historic third head winemaker at Beaulieu Vineyard in Rutherford starting in 1985, Joel Aiken produced a remarkable series of world-class wines that left lasting impressions on the palates of wine consumers around the globe. Behind the scenes, he led the winery into the 21st century by integrating stainless-steel vessels and smaller French oak barrels in the cellar and the completion of a ten-year Cabernet Sauvignon trial that became the blueprint used in the re-planting phase that spread throughout the valley in the late 1990s. To further spread the seeds of success, he became a founding member of the Rutherford Dust Society, a local non-profit organization designed to educate members of the trade and promote local wines to a broader audience. After leaving BV in 2009, Aiken continued his renaissance journey by using his winemaking skills and relationships he built over the last three decades with the owners of prime vineyard sites to craft an impressive string of world-class wines as a consultant.
Larkmead 2018 LMV Salon Red (Napa Valley)

Blending 59% Cabernet Franc and 41% Cabernet Sauvignon, this small-production red is lengthy and complex, with nuanced oak and tannin. Notes of tree bark, licorice and bittersweet chocolate play around violet and cassis undertones, leading to a full-bodied framework of structure and intensity. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. Designation. LMV...
DRINKS

