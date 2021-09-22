Larkmead 2018 Dr. Olmo Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

After becoming the historic third head winemaker at Beaulieu Vineyard in Rutherford starting in 1985, Joel Aiken produced a remarkable series of world-class wines that left lasting impressions on the palates of wine consumers around the globe. Behind the scenes, he led the winery into the 21st century by integrating stainless-steel vessels and smaller French oak barrels in the cellar and the completion of a ten-year Cabernet Sauvignon trial that became the blueprint used in the re-planting phase that spread throughout the valley in the late 1990s. To further spread the seeds of success, he became a founding member of the Rutherford Dust Society, a local non-profit organization designed to educate members of the trade and promote local wines to a broader audience. After leaving BV in 2009, Aiken continued his renaissance journey by using his winemaking skills and relationships he built over the last three decades with the owners of prime vineyard sites to craft an impressive string of world-class wines as a consultant.

