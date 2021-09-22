CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Couple establish Mon Valley LaunchBox endowment in memory of their parents

The Daily Collegian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKEESPORT, Pa. – Robert and Cynthia Van Druff, longtime supporters of Penn State Greater Allegheny, have pledged $100,000 to create the Robert A. Van Druff and Cynthia A. Dawso Van Druff LaunchBox Endowment, in memory of Della Dawso and Charles W. and Anna Grace Van Druff. The fund will support the Mon Valley LaunchBox, a community-facing innovation hub that assists early-stage entrepreneurs in McKeesport and surrounding communities. Penn State will match the couple’s pledge, resulting in a $200,000 endowment supporting the LaunchBox as part of the University’s current campaign, “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence.”

news.psu.edu

