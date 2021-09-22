Final judge announced for Missouri Days Marching Festival

The 8th and final judge to be announced for next month’s Missouri Days Marching Festival comes from the State of Indiana. Joe Poio earned both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Music Education from Butler University. As an undergraduate, he played clarinet in Butler Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Orchestra, and Collegiate Symphony. He served as Director of Bands and Music Department Chair for Noblesville School Corporation for 9 years, Director of Bands at Pendleton Heights High School for 8 years, and the Instrumental Music Director for Delaware Community School Corporation in Muncie, Indiana for 18 years.