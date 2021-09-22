CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faculty guidance available for VERA phased soft launch Oct. 1

By Vanderbilt Communications and Marketing
Vanderbilt University News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERA, Vanderbilt’s Electronic Research Administration software, will begin a phased soft launch Oct. 1 following several months of testing and training, including more than 10 weeks of training with research administrators and 15 pairs of faculty and staff. VERA is a web-based application that will replace the desktop application Coeus...

news.vanderbilt.edu

