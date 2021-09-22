CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, MO

Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of three area residents

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of three area residents on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, on various charges. Thirty-six-year-old Zachary Lee Wilson of Spickard has been charged with the felonies of unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, first-degree property damage, and armed criminal action. He also has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

