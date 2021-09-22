Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of three area residents
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of three area residents on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, on various charges. Thirty-six-year-old Zachary Lee Wilson of Spickard has been charged with the felonies of unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, first-degree property damage, and armed criminal action. He also has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.www.kttn.com
