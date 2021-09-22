CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Managing Hypertension with Modern Therapy

Cherokee Scout
 6 days ago

Being sedentary will raise your blood pressure according to this STUDY. There are actually lots of studies on this topic, and one published in August 2021 came across my desk. Researchers evaluated 28 older women with hypertension and made them exercise. They compared the results to 17 other women who maintained their normal (sedentary) lifestyle and did not exercise. They had them exercising routinely for nine months and their blood pressure numbers improved. Then they had them rest without any kind of training, and their markers all went to pot! Essentially, exercise helped to reduce both systolic and diastolic pressures, as well as resting heart rate but after sitting around, there were no longer any benefits.

www.cherokeescout.com

Comments / 0

Related
heart.org

Weight-Loss Strategies for Prevention and Treatment of Hypertension

Hypertension (HTN) is a major risk factor for cardiovascular and renal diseases in the United States and around the world. Obesity contributes to much of the risk for primary hypertension through several mechanisms such as neurohormonal activation, inflammation, and kidney dysfunction. In this context, effective pharmacotherapeutic and procedural strategies including...
FITNESS
tctmd.com

AHA Stresses Benefit of Meds, Surgery for Obesity-Related Hypertension

When lifestyle modifications, diet, and exercise fail, weight-loss medications and surgeries can be effective in preventing and treating obesity-related hypertension, say experts in a new American Heart Association (AHA) scientific statement. “Obviously diet and exercise are really the cornerstones; the statement was not intended to say that medications or surgeries...
FITNESS
contagionlive.com

Antiretroviral Therapy and Lifestyle Management in HIV

The role of antiretroviral therapy and changes in lifestyle in the management of HIV infections. Frank J. Palella, MD: The goals of the therapies that we use are part of the bigger picture of overall health improvement in quality and quantity of life, so both life span and health span. For the treatment of HIV, the antiretrovirals achieve this through suppressing the virus’s ability to make more of itself—to suppress viral replication, to essentially get persons with HIV to a point their peripheral blood viral load is undetectable using our most sensitive tests. By doing that, it improves immune health, stabilizes already healthy immune systems, helps replete those that have been weakened, and allows for the avoidance of illnesses that we know are associated with HIV’s effect on the immune system and the effect on overall levels of inflammation and adverse immune activation.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypertension#Kidneys#Herbal Medicine#Lancet#Blood Vessels#Ace#Arb#Calcium Channel Blockers
ScienceAlert

New Data Strengthen The Case For a Simple Diet That Could Protect Against Alzheimer's

For those with Alzheimer's disease, there's a tell-tale sign in the brain. Amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles appear as an early signal of what's to come. But recent research has shown that these physical changes to the brain may not be the sole drivers of the disease, and that something as simple as diet could change our cognitive resilience to dementia in the future. The specific diet – called the MIND diet – is based on the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet (in fact, MIND is short for 'Mediterranean-DASH diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay'). It was developed by a...
FITNESS
Smart Life Tips

Bad breath smells indicates your kidneys failure

Bad breath can be the source of shame and frustration, which coincides with every exhalation. And while most of the time this unfortunate symptom can be treated with improved oral hygiene, including brushing, dental floss, and the acquisition of regular detergents, sometimes the cause is completely related to your dental habits. A new study found that in some rare cases a particular brand of bad breath could indicate a serious kidney condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Amazon
MedicalXpress

Brain insult from hypertension discovered in middle-aged adults

Hypertension that leads to vascular dementia in older adults begins to impact the brain by middle age, reports a large new Northwestern Medicine study published in PNAS, the first to show the process begins so early. But in some middle-aged individuals with this damage, their brains reorganize to bypass the damage and enhance communication between brain cells, the study also found. And these people did better on tasks related to cognitive function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Risk for incident heart failure up with prepregnancy hypertension

(HealthDay)—Women with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP), with or without prepregnancy hypertension, have an increased risk for incident heart failure, according to a study published in the Sept. 7 issue of the Journal of the American Heart Association. Angela M. Malek, Ph.D., from the Medical University of South Carolina in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It Could Be a Heart Attack Warning Sign

Heart attacks are usually thought of as very dramatic scenarios—think a person dropping to the ground and clutching their left arm or chest amid a sudden onset of pain. In reality, however, more than half of heart attacks start showing signs as early as weeks beforehand. These symptoms subtly warn individuals that danger is ahead, but they are easily ignored. One heart attack warning sign could appear while you're doing an activity as simple as walking. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for when you're on a stroll.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parkview.com

A revolutionary therapy for chronic wounds

Whether you’re suffering from an acute or chronic wound, any delay in healing could leave the door open for infection or potential risks to your health. Fortunately, a new treatment called UltraMIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy® could prove helpful. Brooke Randol, clinical supervisor, Center for Wound Healing, Parkview Noble Hospital, elaborates on this revolutionary therapy and how it benefits patients suffering from persistent non-healing sores and wounds.
HEALTH
texasbreaking.com

This Vegetable Helps Reduce Blood Pressure In Hypertensive Individuals

High blood pressure, labeled as a silent killer due to its destructive nature that most of the time goes undetected, can also significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and must be managed swiftly. Here’s one vegetable that can lower blood pressure and help against other related diseases. Beetroot, which...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Biological Therapy for Cancer?

Biological therapy for cancer is a treatment that is made with substances from living organisms. These substances can help the immune system fight cancer cells in the body. Some forms of biological therapy attack specific cancer cells. Biological therapy can also be used to improve side effects caused by other cancer treatments.
CANCER
thekatynews.com

Meditation Therapy in Addiction Treatment

Addiction treatment is a fundamental aspect in treating addiction and identifying the underlying factors that make individuals reliant on drugs and alcohol. The process of addiction treatment is viewed as the standard treatment procedure comprising of detox treatment, and group therapy. This has made it possible to consider different avenues that ensure individuals have the right to access factors that enable consideration of various factors that understand several untruths.
YOGA
FIRST For Women

This Healthy Oil Can Help Fight Inflammation, Joint Pain, and Skin Aging

As we get older, it’s in our best interest to eat a healthy diet. Aging makes us more susceptible to conditions like heart disease and diabetes, not to mention cosmetic issues like wrinkles. Getting the right nutrients can help us protect ourselves. And since healthy fats are one of the most important nutrients for aging adults, consuming foods like sesame oil is a good option.
HEALTH
MedPage Today

'Cornerstone' of Modern Malaria Therapy in Growing Jeopardy

Strains of Plasmodium falciparum carrying mutations that help the malaria-causing parasite to survive treatment with artemisinin compounds have been confirmed in a new region within Africa, adding to mounting concern about drug resistance. Researchers led by Betty Balikagala, MD, PhD, of Juntendo University in Tokyo, found that 19.8% of P....
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy