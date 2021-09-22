Condado Tacos to Add New Menu Items on September 27
Condado Tacos will add a new two new menus features and a seasonal margarita to the menu beginning September 27. A new taco suggestion will be added to the menu with the Smokin’ Joe Kush, a signature secret-shell taco featuring a soft flour tortilla and jalapeno-cheddar dusted hard shell loaded with smoked cheddar queso, ground beef, refried beans, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, Middlefield smoked cheddar, pickled jalapenos and dirty sauce.www.fsrmagazine.com
