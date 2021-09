The best awards shows are the ones that feel like a party, a celebration of the honorees of course, but also just a good hang with cool people. The Spokane Arts Awards is just that each year, as the local arts organization recognizes local creatives in categories like leadership, collaboration, inclusion and imagination. This year's party, originally scheduled for Saturday, was shaping up to be a beauty before the stupid delta variant crept up and made an in-person throwdown seem like not such a great idea. But Spokane Arts is still celebrating all the nominees via short films at spokanearts.org and posted on their various social media outlets. Go check them out and see how some of the community's most passionate artists and art lovers have contributed to the scene during these trying times. The winners will still be announced on September 18, but really, everyone nominated deserves a giant community "Thank you!" spokanearts.org (DAN NAILEN)

