Foreign Policy

What Instability at the Top Means for Japan's Alliance with the United States

By Jeffrey W. Hornung
rand.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegardless of what you think about his policy achievements, for eight years, Shinzo Abe provided Japan with predictable leadership and a confident regional presence at a time of rising security challenges. But with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party set to elect a new leader to replace Abe's successor, Yoshihide Suga,...

